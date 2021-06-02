Coalition to hold drive-thru food distribution event
NEW PORT RICHEY — In partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando County will be hosting a drive-thru mobile pantry/food distribution on Wednesdays June 2, July 7 and Aug. 4.
The food items will vary based on what is provided for the event, which could include produce, meat, dairy and non-perishable groceries free of charge. The ELC Pasco Hernando team will be there to also distribute early learning resources to families at the event.
Distribution take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The drive-thru event will be at Beacon Community Child Care Development Center at 9025 Star Trail, New Port Richey. Those interested in attending, should arrive by car and line up along the entrance to Beacon Community Child Care Development Center.
Animal Services gets $50K from Maddie’s Fund
Pasco County Animal Services has received a $50,000 grant to help keep people and pets together. The grant comes from Maddie’s Fund, a national family foundation established by PeopleSoft founder Dave Duffield and his wife Cheryl to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals.
“We are thankful to Maddie’s Fund for helping us continue our lifesaving mission and support the human-animal bond,” said PCAS Director Mike Shumate. “This grant will help pet owners who would otherwise be forced to give up their furry friends.”
Animal Services will use the donation to help pet owners with a variety of services, including pet supplies and food, medical care and short-term boarding.
The grant will help the organization exceed it’s longtime mission of achieving a 90% save rate, to ensure Pasco pets stay with their owners.
For more information, including a full list of programs and services, please visit the Animal Services website at mypasco.net/PAS. To learn more about Maddie’s Fund, visit: bit.ly/3bGAGuw.
Tax collector seeks to keep seniors’ pets well-fed
Pasco County’s five tax collector’s offices have named “Cindy’s Pets: Helping Seniors & Their Pets” as the charitable organization for the month of June 2021.
Cindy’s Petsworks with Pasco County’s Senior Services Program to provide food for the pets of those seniors in need, especially recipients of the Meals on Wheels program.
“The goal of Cindy’s Pets is to provide good nutritional food for animals, thereby enabling the elderly to enjoy their own meals with the knowledge that their pets are also well-fed,” said Dr. Missy Nurrenbrock, Founder of Cindy’s Pets. Donations will go toward purchasing, packing, and delivering over 2,000 pounds of pet food each month, feeding more than 300 pets of seniors in the county.
“Cindy’s Pets fills in a gap that is not filled by other senior programs,” said Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano. “Recipients of the Meals on Wheels program are in need of help due to their limited income. So many participants share their own food with their pets, leaving precious little for themselves. Cindy’s Pets ensures that both owner and pet have plenty of food to eat. Our office is looking forward to supporting this local charity that helps many people but receives little fanfare.”
For more information about Cindy’s Pets please contact Nurrenbrock at 727-372-9333 or visit the website www.cindyspets.org. For more information about the promotional and charitable giving programs at the tax collector’s office please contact Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano at 727-847-8179 or visit www.pascotaxes.com Donations may also be mailed to: Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office, P.O. Box 276, Dade City, FL 33526-0276.
4-H day camps getting underway
Children can expand their horizons through a variety of activities as the UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension 4-H holds Summer Day Camps June 8 to July 28. The program is designed to explore the environment, wildlife, engineering, art, science and more.
The camps for children ages 5 to 18 take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various locations in Pasco County. Register at bit.ly/4HSummerDayCamps.
Day camp activities include horseback riding, fishing, cooking and gardening. The cost for each camp runs from $15 to $40 per person. Spots are limited.
Per UF/IFAS policy, the use of face coverings is optional but highly recommended at all Extension events. For more information, please contact Shayla at 352-518-0156 or sreighter@mypasco.net. The University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service assists residents by developing and delivering practical, educational programs in environmental horticulture, sustainable agriculture, 4-H and youth development, and family and consumer sciences.
Workshops on balance, diabetes slated
Enrollment is open for a pair of workshops offered by Community Aging and Retirement Services Inc. designed to promote quality of life and independence for seniors.
• “A Matter of Balance” will run from July 6-July 29. This workshop is designed to help seniors who are concerned about falling to improve their balance, flexibility, and strength. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m., the sessions will include group discussion, problem-solving strategies, and exercise to increase strength and balance. The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required. Space is limited.
• “Diabetes Self-Management Workshop” will meet from June 21-July 26 once a week on Mondays for 2½ hours. From 1-3:30 pm, workshops are facilitated from a highly detailed manual by two trained leaders, one or both of whom are peer leaders with diabetes themselves. Each workshop is interactive. Participants will have the opportunity to make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter by creating and carrying out their own self-management. The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required. Space is limited.
For more information on either workshop, reach out to CARES Health & Wellness Coordinator Theresa Brock at 727-862-9291, Ext. 2008 or Tbrock@caresfl.org.
CARES is a charitable, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides health, social and supportive services in West Central Florida.
Native Plant Society local chapter meets
The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Land O’ Lakes Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd./US 41. The subject of the June 8 meeting is “Explore, Experience, Embrace Wild Florida”, presented by Linda Wilinski. Attendees will take a photographic journey through wild Florida to be inspired by its natural beauty, hear about its perils and learn how we can all make a difference.
Linda is a freelance photographer focused on the conservation of wild Florida. She is a certified Florida master naturalist and springs ambassador who attended Crealde' School of Art. She completed a year-long photo series at the Oakland Nature Preserve and her artwork has been exhibited throughout Florida, with an exhibit in Cedar Key in March 2020. Linda's mission is to serve as the bridge between the audience and wild Florida. She will have some of her photographs for sale at the meeting.
Meetings of the chapter are free, and all interested parties are invited to attend and bring questions about their yard. There will not be any refreshments or drinks available, so everyone needs to bring their own. Please wear a mask. Telephone inquiries are taken by Sandy at (727) 207-1853. The chapter website is http://www.pasconativeplants.org.
Saint Leo student gets scholarship from quilters
Kimberly Manning earned a $1,000 award from the Nita & Carl Fox Scholarship funded through the West Pasco Quilters’ Guild. Kim is attending Saint Leo University working toward a B.A. in psychology. She hopes to further her education to become an addiction counselor.
Barbara Manning, her mother, is a WPQG member and leads the Quilts of Valor program in the Guild.
