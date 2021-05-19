CARES names new health care administrator
NEW PORT RICHEY — Community Aging and Retirement Services Inc. has named a new home health administrator.
Stephen Cardona has more than 20 years of experience in health care, beginning in the United States Army. His military career has spanned worldwide, where he was awarded the Combat Medic Badge for taking action while under enemy fire, the coveted Basic Parachuter's Badge (airborne), and Bronze Star Medal for his tour in Afghanistan for actions against the Enemy.
“He is not only a hero to our country, but he is bringing a wealth of knowledge on health care to CARES," said Jemith Rosa, CARES president and CEO, in a news release.
Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Stephen has a degree in Organizational Development, a Master's Degree in Health Care Administration, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.
“I have always wanted to work in the nonprofit world; you are impacting people's lives every single day, and you have to be smart enough to help your organization continue to provide by projecting years down the line,” he said.
CARES is a charitable, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that promotes quality of life and independence for adults through health, social and supportive services in West Central Florida.
Extension hosts community gardens summer camp
DADE CITY— Join UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension for its Community Gardens Summer Camp Program on June 14-18, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program is designed to pass along the love of gardening to kids with fun, interactive activities.
The camp is for children age 8-12 and will be held at One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St., Dade City.
Register at bit.ly/communitygardensummercamp. Activities include gardening, seed planting, hydroponics and vermiculture, building toad houses, and more.
The cost for the weeklong camp is $55 per person. All camp participants must wear a face covering while attending events.
To learn more, visit bit.ly/2I7gTs5
Association for Challenged Kids to hold camp
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco Association for Challenged Kids is having its annual summer camp this year at Genesis School in New Port Richey. Campers must be between the ages of 3-22 and have a disability that prevents them from attending a regular summer program.
To be COVID safe, the association will be having two sessions. Session 1 will be June 28-July 9, and Session 2 will be July 12-23.
The fee is $215, and campers may attend one session. If you are interested, email pascopack@verizon.net or call 727-372-9516 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Hospital offers new tech for lung biopsies
TRINITY — Medical Center of Trinity now offers a robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive lung biopsy. The new technology improves accuracy and precision of lung cancer biopsy, enabling surgeons the ability to diagnose lung cancer earlier than ever, according to a news release.
“Our aim is to get an accurate diagnosis without discomfort, pain or complications,” said Dr. Mathew Ninan, director of the Thoracic Surgery and Lung Nodule Program. “The robotic bronchoscope achieves all these, unlike needle biopsies inserted through the skin. In many instances, we can do the diagnosis and complete treatment with robotic surgery, at the same sitting, in one visit.”
The robot features an ultra-thin, easily maneuverable catheter that can move 180 degrees in all directions, allowing doctors to navigate through small and tortuous airways to reach nodules in any airway segment within the lung. The system’s flexible biopsy needle can also pass through very tight bends via the catheter to collect tissue in the peripheral lung, enabling a more precise biopsy and easier surgical experience for patients.
Most lung nodules are small and harmless. But over time, some nodules can grow and even become cancerous.
New Port Richey gearing up to clean up
NEW PORT RICHEY — The city of New Port Richey will host its Neighborhood Spring Clean-Up Day on Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dumpsters will be placed at the following locations:
• Frances Avenue Park off of Louisiana Avenue.
• The old River Road Church property at 6131 South River Road.
Paper shredding is available at the River Road location only, limited to four boxes per household. Nonworking, undamaged TVs, computer monitors and towers are accepted at River Road location only. Fluorescent/CLH bulbs and batteries are accepted at both locations.
A current Florida driver’s license or ID card showing proof of residency within the city limits must be shown to the city employee assigned to the site prior to debris being dropped off. A complete list of allowable materials can be found on the city’s website at www.citynpr.org.
Association holds weekly music event
HOLIDAY — The Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday, holds a weekly Monday Night Music Jam.
Meals are sold starting at 5:30 p.m. and the band plays from 6 to 8 p.m. Club members are free and visitors are $3. Dancing and friendship abound, this is a BYOB event.
Coin & Stamp Expo slated for May 22
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Stamp Expo, sponsored by the Coin Club of Pasco County, will be held Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson. Use the side entrance.
Coins, currency, bullion, jewelry and stamps will be bought, sold, and appraised. Hourly door prizes will be available. Register to win a 1-ounce Silver Eagle.
Admission, parking and publications are free. Food available for purchase.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Music Jam is on at St. Mark’s
HUDSON — St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Hudson holds its weekly Margaree’s Country Music Jam Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Country, bluegrass, and gospel well be featured at the Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. A $3 entry donation goes to the church mission, and musicians enter for free. Masks are required. For information call 727-856-3344.
County plans modified summer day camp
Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is planning to host a modified 2021 Summer Day Camp program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is online only. Pasco County residents can now register for the full seven-week program and for the full and partial programs. Non-Pasco County residents and county residents can register for any remaining Summer Day Camp.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 14-July 30 at various locations.
Expect to see these best practices to protect our campers and team members:
• Children’s temperature taken daily before being accepted into camp
• Sign in/check out at your vehicle
• Reduced camper-to-staff ratios/group intermingling to promote social distancing
• Increased sanitizing of facilities and equipment
• Face coverings required for staff & campers
For seamless enrollment, be sure to create or update your online account ahead of registration by visiting bit.ly/PascoCreateAccount.
For more information, including a list of locations, camp capacities, costs and financial assistance, visit bit.ly/PascoSummerCamp or call 813-929-1229.
