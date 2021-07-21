Native plant club to meet Aug. 10
The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will discuss “Bluebirds – 2012 to 2020: What We Now Know,” presented by J. Mike Kell at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. at the Land O’ Lakes Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd./U.S. 41, Land O’ Lakes.
These colorful birds have been in decline for decades due to loss of habitat, loss of nesting sites and pesticide use in orchards. This presentation will explain the West Pasco Audubon Bluebird Project, which provides nest boxes and educates the public about how to help the bluebird thrive.
Meetings of the chapter are free. There will not be any refreshments or drinks available, so everyone needs to bring their own. Please wear a mask. For more information, call Molly at (813) 469-9597.
Musunuru, Hernandez reappointed PHSC trustees
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the reappointment of Rao Musunuru, M.D., and Alvaro Hernandez to the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees.
Musunuru, of New Port Richey, is current vice chairman of the board, and has been a member since 1999.
Hernandez, of Odessa, is a market vice president for Humana and has been on the board since 2017.
Both appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate and end on May 31, 2025.
Extension resumes in-person classes
The UF/IFAS Pasco Extension will resume in-person gardening classes beginning Aug 4.
The classes cover topics including Florida's fall vegetable growing season, bats of Florida, good bug/bad bug, butterfly gardening for children, hiring an arborist and more.
Space is limited. To see a full list of classes and to register, please bit.ly/eventbritepasco.
Tax collector staff supports CARES
Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano said $6,000 was raised to benefit CARES, the office’s featured charity of the month in May.
CARES (Community Aging & Retirement Services) is a Pasco-based organization that provides services to seniors so they can stay in their homes and be as independent as possible. The CARES “Pet Project” was created to help feed and support the animals who so often are the only companion older members of our community may have.
For more information about CARES and the “Pet Project” contact president and chief executive Jemith Rosa at 727-863-6868 or visit the website at www.CARESFL.org.
Rally to support cops is Oct. 16
Pasco Backs the Blue, a local non-profit organization dedicated to showing local law enforcement agencies that the residents of Pasco County support their sheriff's office and police departments, will hold a rally with food, drinks and free music on Saturday, Oct. 16. The event is at Gill Dawg in Port Richey featuring The Bearded Brothers and the Can’t Stop Believing Journey Tribute Band. Doors open at 2 PM. Tickets will be available soon.
Corporate sponsors and vendor table applications are still being accepted, and donations for raffle baskets are needed. Contact Bob George at Bgeorge4898@Gmail.com.
All net proceeds will be donated to the Pasco County Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Memorial and Benefit Foundation and Investigation Station. For information contact Lisa Campos at PascosInvestigationStation@Gmail.com.
Toys for Tots 5K set for July 31
The Toys for Tots Kringle Jingle 5K Run/Walk @The Concourse will be held July 31 at the Concourse, 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills.
There also will be a race in December. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/ShadyHills/KringleJingle5k for more information and details on race packet pickup.
The goal of the race is to bring awareness to Toys for Tots and have runners and walkers enjoy a fun Christmas-themed event in July and December.
