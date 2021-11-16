East Lake Fire Rescue to host blood drive
PALM HARBOR — East Lake Fire Rescue will host a blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Station 57, 3375 Tarpon Lake Blvd., Palm Harbor.
All donors will receive a OneBlood blanket, a $10 e-gift card and a wellness checkup that includes blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse, and a cholesterol screening. To schedule an appointment, visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now/.
One Act Plays Festival returns
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Performing Arts Center will host The One Act Plays Festival on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m.
Tickets at $17 for members and $20 for general admission. The venue is at 324 Pine St., in City Hall.
With 10 directors, 10 casts and 10 plays in two hours for one price, it’s a great chance to see quick, witty, short plays featuring the talents of local playwrights, directors and actors. Patrons can vote to crown festival favorites after the final show. Winners will be posted on Tarpon Arts’ Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 22.
For more information and tickets, go to tarponarts.org.
Time to Celebrate Oldsmar
OLDSMAR — Celebrate Oldsmar returns Friday-Sunday, Nov. 19-21, at R.E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive W. The free festivities start Friday, where more than 60 food and arts and craft vendors will be featured, plus an array of rock from 5 to 11 p.m.
On Saturday, a parade with more than 100 entries starts at 11 a.m. and festivities at the park last until 11 p.m.
Also, the city of Oldsmar will be providing fireworks over the bay at 8 p.m. Sunday’s lineup features an All-Comer Car Show on the Bay, and each day will feature a slate of classic rock bands. For more information, call the Chamber at 813-855-4233 or visit http://utbchamber.com.
Museum to host Vintage Market
SAFETY HARBOR — A Vintage Market will be presented Saturday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Museum & Cultural Center, 329 Bayshore Blvd. S., Safety Harbor.
Admission is free. Vendors will be on hand selling quality vintage accessories, collectibles, antiques and more. For information, call 727-724-1562 or visit SafetyHarborMuseum.com.
Deafinitely Art and Music Fest on horizon
SAFETY HARBOR — The Safety Harbor Art and Music Center will host the Deafinitely Art and Music Fest on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 9 p.m.
The event will feature a Deaf Art Showcase, ASL performances, Deaf DJ, Art “Talks,” family-friendly hands-on art projects (mosaics, painting drawing and more), children’s activities, food trucks, crafts and art for sale.
The cost is $10 in advance or $20 at the door, cash only.
Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com for more information.
SHAMC to celebrate fifth anniversary
SAFETY HARBOR — The Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, 706 Second St. N., will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a SHAMCGiving celebration on Saturday, Nov. 27.
The free event kicks off at 4 p.m. with Barney & Friends, followed by a decorated umbrella parade at 5 p.m., and performances by Ariella at 5:45 p.m. and Trae Pierce at 8 p.m.
‘Odd Birds Walk of Fame’ coming to gallery
SAFETY HARBOR — Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass Etc. at 247 Main St. in Safety Harbor will present a glass exhibition by world-famous Glass Studio Borowski through Nov. 27.
Borowski’s “Odd Birds Walk of Fame” is open to the public and will continue through Nov. 27 during regular gallery hours Tuesday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stani Jan Borowski transforms the iconic Fat Gonzo light object into the wildly successful Odd Bird Series, which has grown into a collection of now 22 famous celebrities from the world of art, music, media and science.
In addition to the Odd Bird Series, the gallery will have on hand a huge selection of work from the Borowski Art Objects, Studio Line and Outdoor Collection.
For more information, contact Linda Gagliostro at 727-725-1808 or linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
Nature’s Food Patch teams up with charities to feed those in need
Nature’s Food Patch Market & Café in Clearwater and downtown Dunedin is currently collecting healthy foods to donate to families in need. The campaign will continue through Dec. 31.
Customers simply grab and purchase a pre-packaged $10 bag of natural and healthy food. Nature’s Food Patch will donate it directly to the corresponding charity. All donations from their Clearwater store will go to Homeless Empowerment Program and all donations from their Dunedin location will go to Dunedin Cares Food Pantry. Items donated are foods that the charities are in the most need of during the holiday season, such as canned goods & holiday foods. Last year, the market and its customers collected over $16,000 worth of food for the two charities.
In addition to customer donations, Nature’s Food Patch will give their November and December Ban the Bag. Bring Your Own! donation to the charities. Since 2008, they no longer use plastic shopping bags in their stores. To encourage customers to bring their own re-usable bags for groceries, they offer a 5¢ donation per bag to a different charitable organization each month.
The Clearwater Nature’s Food Patch Market & Café is at 1225 Cleveland St. The Dunedin Nature’s Food Patch Market & Café is at 966 Douglas Ave., Unit 106, Dunedin.
