BROOKSVILLE — Cari O'Rourke is the new principal at Winding Waters K-8, the Hernando County School District said in a press release.
O'Rourke follows current principal Janet Cerro, who announced her retirement earlier this year. When O'Rourke begins her tenure in June, she will be only the third principal to lead the district's second-largest K8 school since it opened in 2011.
O'Rourke, who is currently an assistant principal at Challenger K-8, has been with Hernando Schools since 1995. She started with the school district as a third-grade teacher at Westside Elementary and also taught at Chocachatti Elementary. By 2013, she successfully transitioned into school administration with a post at Chocachatti as assistant principal, with subsequent administrative opportunities at Westside and Moton Elementary before moving to Challenger K-8 in 2018.
"It is obvious to anyone who meets Cari that she leads with enthusiasm and heart,” said Superintendent John Stratton. “Her career highlights point to her expertise in effective instructional practices, her ability to bring stakeholders into the process and to create a school where students and staff thrive."
