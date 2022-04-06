With the coming retirement of Mickey Smith at the end of April, HCA Healthcare West Florida Division has announced the promotion of Ken Wicker to chief executive officer of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital. Wicker currently serves as CEO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and will join the Oak Hill team on April 25.
“Ken is a strategic thinker with a track record of successfully aligning with physicians and developing a team approach to achieving patient satisfaction, quality and growth objectives,” said Ravi Chari, M.D., president of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division. “We are excited to have him return to Hernando County where he has strong ties to the community and is committed to continuing Oak Hill Hospital’s unprecedented growth and expansion efforts.”
Prior to joining St. Petersburg Hospital, Wicker was CEO of CHS’s Brooksville Hospital. His health care career expands more than 22 years and includes serving as CEO of River Park Hospital in McMinnville, Tenn., and positions at other HCA Healthcare facilities including chief operating officer at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, at Ocala Regional Medical Center and associate administrator at Fairview Park Hospital.
Ken earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Finance from the University of South Carolina and his Master in Business Administration and Master in Health Sciences from the University of Florida.
He is married with a son and a daughter.
