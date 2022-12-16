One day in 2016, Tammy White went out to run some errands, including having her wedding video transferred from VHS to a CD. She came home to find the lifeless body of her husband, Bobby, hanging from a tree.
Bobby, who lived with MS, chose to end his life, and Tammy hadn’t seen it coming. She was stunned, she was forced to wait for a long time with Bobby’s body hanging because it was evidence and, she says, she had no idea where to turn.
“All the sheriff’s officers gave me was a list of funeral homes,” she said. “There was just nothing.”
Those left behind when a loved one dies by suicide, however, hold a lot more than nothing: feelings of shock, grief, anger, guilt, shame, despair, confusion, disbelief, and/or rejection, for example; financial distress (many life insurance policies don’t pay out when the death is by suicide); judgment and even recriminations from others.
And a massive stigma.
All of this led White to establish in 2018 the Bobby White Foundation “because there wasn’t anything around to help survivors” of suicide (a term used to describe those whose loved ones die by suicide, not those who survived their own suicide attempt) to help others in the same position and break some taboos.
“It was a good year and a half before I could talk about it,” she said. “And now one of my main things is to talk about it. Silence is what’s killing us.”
White told her story, and opened up a flood of others telling theirs, Dec. 1 at a suicide-prevention program at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in New Port Richey. Co-sponsored by the White Foundation and the Knights of Columbus Council 11680, the program aimed to break down barriers to discussing suicide, as well as make people aware of warning signs and encourage mental health care and suicide prevention.
While the Bobby White Foundation offers education about prevention, not every suicide can be prevented — “You can’t reach everybody, because there still are people who really don’t want to deal with it (their lives) — and we were the first to come at it from the survivor side.”
And the survivors are many. According to floridahealthcharts.gov, one person dies by suicide every 11 minutes in the United States. In 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available, 103 of them were in Pasco County — 17.3 out of every 100,000 people met their deaths by their own hands.
“The majority of suicides are white middle class men, 45 and older. My husband was 62,” White told the Suncoast News. That demographic may be the most likely to leave behind families, and to have been the primary breadwinners, creating a whole new slew of problems, but every suicide leaves some form of chaos in its wake.
One step the White Foundation took to help stem the chaos is its “Purple Folder Program.” The foundation compiled a pack of information — both practical and emotionally supportive — for first responders to give survivors at the scene of a suicide. It includes tips for self-care and healing; strategies for information for children; how to know when, how and who to ask for help; ways others can best support survivors; referrals for counseling and support groups; and more.
White also produces “Hope in the Light of Suicide,” a TV show that airs on YouTube, and is seeking funding to make more services more available to more survivors.
“People’s needs vary,” she said. “It affects everyone differently.” For herself, six and a half years after losing Bobby, she said, “I still have to be careful how much I can do at a time.” Holidays, birthdays, and days dedicated to suicide issues can be especially taxing.
“This is not the path I wanted to be on,” White said, but she’s determined to walk down it holding the hands of as many survivors of suicide as she can reach.
Contact the Bobby White Foundation at 727-859-3768 or bobbywhitefoundation.org.
