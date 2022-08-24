Something funny happened in downtown New Port Richey this spring — Tampa-based Side Splitters Comedy Club began bringing their popular live comedy shows to the Richey Suncoast Theatre.
The historic 1925 movie house, which up until April had been known for staging plays and musicals, got together with the Comedy Club to add monthly comedy shows at the venue.
It was the brainchild of Jillian Michaels, the theater director, who figured comedy lovers would rather not have to drive to Tampa or St. Pete to get some laughs, which long drives and traffic have a way of spoiling. It was a good idea, based on the public’s response.
“It’s been very popular,” said Andrew Krupski, president of the theatre’s board of directors. “Each time we had one (a comedian performing) we got more and more people coming, and we started to see repeats coming back to shows.”
Krupski said the theater is looking at possibly introducing season ticket packages and a separate “Laugh Pass” option that can save people money. Comedians who performed this year so far include Rob Little from TV’s “The Best Damn Sports Show Period,” Comedy Central and other TV appearances. Cam Bertrand, a writer on MTV’s “Wild and Out” and the youngest winner of Florida’s Funniest Comedian award performed, and comedian Steve Simeone of TV and stage fame closed out the theater’s season in June.
Krupski advises comedy lovers to keep an eye on the website at www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com for tickets and passes, as well as the upcoming schedule of performers.
Ax-throwing for fun?
Well, if people want to try and hit bullseyes with axes, give them what they want, figured Levonne and Ricky Williams, who on April Fools Day opened Axe Hole in downtown New Port Richey.
The sport has been around as longs as axes have been, with accounts dating back to medieval France, then pioneer days in the U.S. It went on to become part of lumberjack competitions, but about 10 years ago took off as an urban and sports bar craze, with axe throwing joints opening up around the country.
“We were looking for something to bring to downtown and there already were plenty of bars and restaurants,” said Levonne. “We checked out some (ax-throwing) places in Tampa to see what they were doing and we decided to try it here.”
The Williams’ say they’ve gotten an enthusiastic response and have a core-group of regulars who make stopping in for a few tosses at Axe Hole on Nebraska Avenue a part of their downtown visits. There’s also an axe-throwing league, and a second starting in the fall.
Levonne said most people who stop in are not experienced, but that’s OK. There’s plenty of help on-site getting the hang of the sport, which some say is remarkably satisfying (could it be due to throwers picturing the target as the boss at work, or perhaps the neighbor who plays music too loud?)
If you have never tried it, Levonne recommends you stop in and give it go. Just be sure to wear closed-toe shoes and no high heels. Throwers must be 10 and older, though special hours as set aside for those younger. Levonne said axes are provided and Axe Hole operates a bit like renting a lane at a bowling alley.
More to do downtown
Sara Neilson, the new program director of New Port Richey’s Main Street program, said there is always something going on downtown, and people can go to the group’s website at downtownnpr.org or www.facebook.com/NPRMainStreet/ for a calendar.
Examples of upcoming happenings include the Fall Wine Stroll on Sept. 24 from 3 to 7 p.m., where tickets are bought to stroll between downtown restaurants and bars to sample wines.
Neilson said everyone is pumped for the Oct. 15 on Zombie Crawl. She said it will be a family-friendly event and people are encouraged to dress in their best zombie wear and makeup to join the hordes. There will be an outdoor Halloween movie in Sims Park downtown.
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26, and it’s an event where locals can come out to support the downtown’s small, independent businesses.
Neilson said other regular events worth checking out include the Tasty Tuesday Community farmer’s market, rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library. Local produce, plants, bread, honey, coffee, and skin care products are among the items sold.
Downtown businesses offer up regular entertainment options like Coffee & Cards at Krafts by Kathleen. Ordinance One has Can & Vinyl Monday, with beer specials and a DJ who spins Vinyl records that visitors can bring in to share with the crowd. There also are trivia nights staged at Ordinance One. The Bourbon on Main runs recurring Booze-N-Bingo happenings.
