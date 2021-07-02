SAFETY HARBOR — Wheelchairs 4 Kids, the Tarpon Springs nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of disabled children and their families by providing customized wheelchairs, tricycles and other equipment, held its 10th annual Heroes Luncheon on June 11 at the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa.
Dozens of the charity’s supporters gathered in a ballroom for the event, which, according to W4K Executive Director Madeline Robinson, serves as a way for them to recognize the many individuals, businesses and organizations that contribute to their cause on an annual basis.
“Wheelchairs 4 Kids would not be where we are today without the support of our community,” Robinson said. “We believe it is important to thank them and recognize their commitment to our mission. This luncheon is just a small token of our appreciation and a chance for them to see the impact they are making on so many lives.”
Indeed, the Heroes Luncheon, which was hosted by longtime local news anchor Gayle Sierens and sponsored by personal injury law firm Zervos and Calta, featured several heartwarming moments. Among them was the delivery of a new wheelchair to a young lady named Ali, who is reportedly one of the first recipients of an indwelling prosthetic leg, which means her prosthetic is actually covered by her own skin.
“Ali is a perfect example,” Robinson said of witnessing the nonprofit’s impact. “We presented her with a new, lightweight chair and she was immediately able to regain her independence. We love it when they see firsthand how quickly a life can change when a child gets the equipment they need.”
Sierens and Robinson then presented awards to several recipients, including attorneys Angela Zervos and Lauren Calta, who also sponsored Ali’s new chair; local photographer J. David Wright, who was recognized for his many years of shooting W4K events; and Gold and Diamond Source owners Steve and Julie Weintraub, longtime supporters of the W4K mission who were named the Heroes of the Decade.
It was an emotional event that saw hands across the room reaching for napkins and hankies during the keynote speech by Meridith Alexander and her daughter, Schuyler Arakawa.
Their inspirational story, which has been documented in books, podcasts and TV appearances, began when Arakawa suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2016 after her head was crushed by a boulder during a whitewater rafting trip in Colombia. It’s an uplifting tale of perseverance, love and dedication.
“I always remember something my grandmother told me in the hospital: ‘Inch by inch is a cinch, yard by yard is hard,’” Arakawa said from her wheelchair as the audience hung on her every word. “Why just celebrate the destination when you can celebrate every step?”
Noting “everyone in this room has faced a boulder in their lives,” Alexander said when she first heard about her daughter’s accident, she was told it “would take a miracle for her to survive” and “the worst feeling of all was I couldn’t do anything to help my daughter. But I knew there had to be a way to get my power back. … I inched from despair to hope to belief and got to a place where all miracles are made — faith. When you commit to playing a game to win, you tap into an inner magic that makes ‘impossible’ ‘I’m possible.’ Everyone has the power to release this epic version of themselves.”
Arakawa wrapped things up by talking about all she’s accomplished since the accident and the things she still plans to do in her life. As Robinson presented the pair with a plaque, the audience stood as one to applaud the courageous mother-daughter duo.
Later, the Weintraubs passed a table Alexander and Arakawa had set up outside the ballroom, and Julie Weintraub stopped and told Schuyler to come by the store for a free shopping spree.
“Wow, how cool is that?!” Alexander said as her daughter flashed a wide smile.
When told about the Weintraub’s gesture, Robinson said, “That’s why they are our Heroes of the Decade.”
