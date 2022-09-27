Explorer K-8 is the general population and pet-friendly shelter for Hurricane Ian.

It is at 10252 Northcliffe Blvd., in Spring Hill.

Here are some tips

  • Bring your own appropriately sized crate (County resources are limited)
  • Bring all your dog’s required medications
  • Bring several days' worth of your animals' food
  • Ensure your dog is current on all vaccinations
  • Bring your own leash and collar. Ensure your dog is trained to walk on a leash
  • Bring any toys and/or bedding that will make your animal comfortable.
  • If your animal is fearful or shy, bring sheets to cover the crate while still
    allowing airflow.
  • If you bring a crate place something unique on it to distinguish it from
    others.
  • Understand that your animal will not be housed in the same section as you;
    however, you will have access to your animal.
  • Do not buy different snacks or food for the animal that they are not
    accustomed to, this will often cause the animals to have digestive issues;
    particularly when they are already stressed.
  • If your animal has any propensity to bite animals or humans, please obtain
    and utilize a muzzle.
  • Bring spray cleaner, paper towels etc., to be able to clean your animal's
    crate.