Explorer K-8 is the general population and pet-friendly shelter for Hurricane Ian.
It is at 10252 Northcliffe Blvd., in Spring Hill.
Here are some tips
- Bring your own appropriately sized crate (County resources are limited)
- Bring all your dog’s required medications
- Bring several days' worth of your animals' food
- Ensure your dog is current on all vaccinations
- Bring your own leash and collar. Ensure your dog is trained to walk on a leash
- Bring any toys and/or bedding that will make your animal comfortable.
- If your animal is fearful or shy, bring sheets to cover the crate while still
allowing airflow.
- If you bring a crate place something unique on it to distinguish it from
others.
- Understand that your animal will not be housed in the same section as you;
however, you will have access to your animal.
- Do not buy different snacks or food for the animal that they are not
accustomed to, this will often cause the animals to have digestive issues;
particularly when they are already stressed.
- If your animal has any propensity to bite animals or humans, please obtain
and utilize a muzzle.
- Bring spray cleaner, paper towels etc., to be able to clean your animal's
crate.
