NEW PORT RICHEY — Arguably some of the most influential adults in the lives of our youth are the teachers who spend the year dedicated to filling young brains with education.
In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week May 2-6, the Community Service Council of West Pasco organized an event to pamper teachers with the support of Bene’s Career Academy on April 25.
“It was wonderful,” said Becky Bennett, outreach chair for the Council. “I think my favorite part of the night was seeing how surprised the teachers were at getting the opportunity to do all the services. They were grateful and appreciative that we thought of them.”
At least 21 teachers from West Pasco schools attended an evening of spa services by cosmetology students. Throughout the night, teachers were pampered with massages, facials, and pedicures. They went home with goody bags filled with donations from the community — including a $50 gift card to The Social thanks to John Gilliss of Friendly Kia. Every teacher also walked away with a door prize.
A photographer captured the magic of the night and printed out photos for each teacher to take home. One teacher remarked the photo was the most special thing she received that night, Bennett noted.
“She told me her dad is in hospice and she’s taking care of him on top of everything else,” Bennett said. “This couldn’t have come at a better time for her.”
Two other teachers, a mother and daughter-in-law who work at the same school, later emailed Bennett to share their appreciation of being taken care of so well. This event was a first for the Community Service Council. Bennett said she hopes to put the event on again with the help of sponsors.
The Community Service Council has been serving West Pasco for 43 years with volunteer opportunities and special events to raise funds for nonprofits. Bennett has been a member for 17 years, originally joining as a means to make new friends and share her passion for helping others with a group of like-minded individuals.
“You learn so much about your community by getting involved,” Bennett said. “You don’t realize until you have different speakers come to the group and share the needs that are out there. You then realize there are so many things you can do to help.”
To get involved, visit www.communityservicecouncil.org or attend one of the meetings of the Council. The group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., Trinity.
