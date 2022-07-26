NEW PORT RICHEY — After winning districts and state tournaments, the West Pasco Angels All Stars are on the way to Louisiana this weekend to compete in the Dixie Softball World Series.
The girls are playing for the West Pasco 10U softball team, and have worked hard in the past year to make it to the Dixie World Series, according to head coach Andrew Barger. It’s been at least 10 years since an Angels team made it to the Series. Barger added that this may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them.
“Last year, a lot of these girls were on the All-Star team and we didn’t make it out of districts,” Barger said. “They felt what defeat was like, and this is a much more improved game over what we had last year.”
Some of the areas in which the girls improved their game was in pitching. Barger commented that the team has had dominant pitching performances this season, which also saw an improvement in batting. Throughout the whole season, Barger said the pitchers have been throwing strikes consistently.
The All-Star team is comprised of seven returning players and three new members. They’ve been practicing at Oak Ridge Park and are looking forward to playing in the new fields at Starkey Ranch this fall. The Dixie Softball World Series will take place from July 29 to August 4, and the West Pasco Angels All Stars will face a team from Texas on Saturday.
“A lot of these girls have stepped it up from the spring season and have taken that step forward in their own personal development,” Barger said. “They play so well together, there’s a great chemistry with them and you can see how much fun when they’re playing the games.”
Going to the Dixie Softball World Series is a little extra special for the team’s catcher, whose grandmother Sue Fortner won the title when she played for the team in 1981.
The public can follow the team’s progress during the Dixie Softball World Series by liking its Facebook page, 2022 West Pasco Angels All Stars.
