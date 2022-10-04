“We escaped.” “We dodged the bullet.” “We were lucky.”
Those were the thoughts of a few West Pasco residents as they cleaned up, took down boards and dragged sandbags away from their doorsteps as Hurricane Ian entered the Atlantic, leaving a battered Florida behind it last week.
Though none of these residents evacuated, all agreed that had the forecast not changed, they were headed for higher ground.
John Hagaman, a 29-year resident of Port Richey lives near Millers Bayou off the Cotee River. He’s weathered several storms in his two-story home, but he wasn’t about to stick around for Ian had it continued on its predicted path up the Gulf.
Hagaman said he’s evacuated his family several times over the year, but he’s always stayed behind.
“I have too much stuff to look after, but not this time,” he said. “I would have been out of here this time.” His evacuation plans changed when it became clear the storm would likely land south of Tampa Bay.
“As long as the eye was south of Tampa Bay, I was OK with staying,” adding that with the original path showing landfall anywhere from close to his home to north of it, he had planned to shelter in Tampa.
Hagaman’s neighbors, Corey and Jordan Shannon, were prepared to shelter in St. Pete. Then forecasters called for Ian to come ashore in St. Pete, so they waited. As the storm tracked farther south, they decided to stay put, as they have done through storms over 14 years in their Port Richey home.
“We boarded up, put out sandbags and were ready to leave,” said Gina Williams, a resident who lives on a canal just a few blocks from Hudson Beach. She was preparing to evacuate when the forecast changed.
“This looked like it was going to be a bad one,” she said.
Williams said that when she bought her home 24 years ago, “we didn’t really think about” hurricanes.
“We’re from Michigan and always lived on the water, so we bought something on the water here,” she said.
If she had evacuated for Ian, it would be the third time since moving to Hudson.
Joey Gottfried, a resident of Sea Forest, a waterfront community in New Port Richey, was busy pulling down boards from windows and doors in gusty winds Thursday morning after Ian had passed.
“We dodged the bullet,” he said, after stuffing a bundle of palm fronds into a garbage can in his front yard. He’s evacuated once in his 11 years there but wasn’t taking any chances with Ian when early forecasts had it coming up the Gulf to Pasco or beyond.
“Some of the neighbors here got together and decided we’d wait until the Tuesday night forecast to decide,” Gottfried said, adding his family planned to shelter in Ocala. ‘Then it (the forecast) showed it would hit around Sarasota, and it later moved farther south.”
Gottfried has family in Cape Coral, which saw some of the worst wind and storm surge damage.
“I felt horrible for everyone down there,” he said. “The church they (some of his family members) sheltered in got damaged, but they were OK. My nephew’s house had the roof torn off and it ruined his kitchen and living room from water.”
Life in a Florida coastal region comes with risks, these residents agreed.
“It’s the price of paradise,” a stoic Gottfried said.
