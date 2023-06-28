New curator hopes to shine light on ‘gems of our history’
NEW PORT RICHEY — Half a century ago, Janet Lewis, a New Port Richey librarian, wrote a letter to the editor of a local newspaper suggesting Pasco County needed a place to collect, curate and display artifacts and information about the county’s rich history. That letter set in motion events that resulted in the creation of the West Pasco Historical Society and what is now the Rao Musunuru M.D. Museum and Library, the former curator of the museum, Tomas Monzon, said on June 16.
Monzon was on hand at Peace Hall in Sims Park, adjacent to the museum, to help a crowd of volunteers and supporters celebrate the society and museum’s 50th anniversary and swear in its board of directors. Monzon was newly named to the board, as were Mario Caruso, who will succeed him as curator, and Paul Herman.
U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis administered the oath to new and returning members of the board.
“It’s important to remember our history,” he said. “We must learn from our history, the good and the bad. And there’s a lot of good in New Port Richey.” He also gave a shout-out to the newly restored 1920s-era Hacienda Hotel downtown, where he said he stayed when he had an early morning event in town: “What a wonderful place!”
Caruso, a retired first responder who lives in Holiday, told Suncoast News he is “looking forward to learning more and more local history.” He noted that some families in the area go back three and four generations, calling them “the gems of our history — that’s what makes our area unique.” Caruso said he is planning a series of video interviews with longtime residents that will be available to the public on the museum’s website, to make sure that history doesn’t get lost or forgotten.
He said he has always loved history and loved museums. Even as a child, in Palermo, Sicily, his favorite outings were visiting museums with his father, and he’s collected artifacts every place he has lived or visited. He was accompanied at the celebration by his wife, Karen, also a history buff (“I have to be; I live surrounded by artifacts!”), his son, Paul, a New Port Richey resident and first responder in Hillsborough County, and his daughter-in-law, Betty.
New board member Herman will also be involved in new programming for the museum, conducting, with his wife, tours of historic downtown while dressed in 1920s-era clothing. Monzon also announced the museum will be offering guided boat tours that begin and end downtown and follow the river as far as the stilt houses at its mouth.
Monzon is now programming director at the New Port Richey Public Library.
“I couldn't be happier with the new volunteers joining our (the museum’s) board this year,” he told Suncoast News in an email. “Paul and Mario are wonderful additions, with Paul bringing his technical knowledge to our website and enthusiasm to our walking tours, and Mario bringing his passion for local history to the role of curator. Since its creation, the West Pasco Historical Society has been a group effort, and this year's membership meeting showed the unbridled energy and dedication that our volunteers and general membership have towards seeing our society flourish. I couldn't be happier with the direction we're headed, and I'm glad to be a part of that push.”
The historical society and museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. For information, events and more, visit https://westpascomuseum.org/.
