Candidates from four races will speak at a candidate forum and brunch on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Heritage Springs Country Club, 11345 Robert Trent Jones Parkway. Trinity.
RSVP by June 18.
Brunch and coffee or tea cost $25.
Candidates for county Judge Group 4, Clementine Conde and Patrick Moore; County Commission District 2, Troy Stevenson, Seth Weightman and Christie Zimmer; County Commission District 4, Gary Bradford, Christina Fitzpatrick and Shannon Wittwer; and State Representative District 56, Jayden Cocuzza and Brad Yeager, will be there.
RSVP to Anne Corona at 727-514-1120 or wprcprez@yahoo.com by June 18. Make checks payable to WPRC and mail them to WPRC, c/o Anne Corona, 7615 Tanglewood Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34654.
If you have a question for a specific candidate, email Anne Corona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.