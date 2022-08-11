NEW PORT RICHEY – After a weekend of playing ball at the end of July for the Dixie Softball World Series held in Louisiana, the West Pasco Angels All Stars came home in good spirits, despite not bringing home a trophy.
“They played their butts off and worked hard, just came up a little bit short,” said head coach Andrew Barger. “Every game was close. They lost by just one or two rounds each.”
In a Facebook post describing the wins and losses over the weekend, the girls on the 10U team played three games. On day one, the West Pasco Angels All Stars played against Texas and lost 4-5. Macy St. George and Abby Jetter were on the mound with combined total strikes outs of nine. They had their defense behind to allow only five runs. Kelsey Adams was behind the plate for all five innings. They had six combined hits as team and two runs batted in (RBIs).
For game two, the Pasco team played against South Carolina for a total of nine innings and won 8-7. Abby and Jayda Lisanti were on mound and had a total 19 strike outs between them. Kelsey caught all nine innings. The team had nine hits and 8 RBIS for the game.
The last game, game three, was played against North Carolina when they lost 5-7. Abby and Jayda took the mound and had a total of seven strikes out between them. Kelsey caught all five innings. They had total of five hit and three RBIs as a team.
“The game against South Carolina was a game where I was super proud of the girls,” Barger said. “Our games are only five innings long normally, and they ended up playing nine innings to come away with the win to keep us alive for the next game.”
One of the biggest challenges that the girls faced during the weekend was the Louisiana heat, Barger said. The teams played in 113-degree temperatures, and although the girls are used to the Florida heat, this was a whole other level.
Like any other team that loses a game, it wasn’t a fun feeling to experience. They hurt to lose, Barger said, but overall, they had a blast and enjoyed the trip.
“They learned how important it is for teamwork to be able to get through a game and I think they learned how to be humble with the loss,” Barger said. “For the state tournament, they weren’t challenged that much, so they were able to fight through adversity and even though they lost, they still had their heads up high.”
Barger said he’s proud of his girls for never giving up. Some of the tournament’s highlights included a player that got an in-the-park homerun during the game they won. Barger added that the pitching was as good as it’s been all year and the bottom of the lineup, despite having some trouble at the state tournament, got the pass going and a few hits put into play for RBIs.
For now, the girls will rest up for a few weeks before moving on to play on travel or recreation teams this fall. Once the spring season kicks into gear, the girls who are able to stay on the team and haven’t aged out will begin preparing for Dixie Softball World Series again.
“I think the division we work in, as well as the next division up, the 11- and 12-year-olds, both teams I think have real legitimate chances of going to the World Series again if some of the girls decide to stay down,” Barger said.
