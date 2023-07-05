Summer sports calendars often are filled with youth tournaments such as the one for basketball that took place in early June at Wesley Chapel District Park. On June 24, however, it was the adults’ turn to take the court.
In the 18-34 division, Wesley Chapel’s Ashton Khan led his Team Canisius to a title with many in that division having played high school basketball at Zephyrhills, Wiregrass Ranch, Cypress Creek, Wesley Chapel and Land O’ Lakes.
Khan, who played basketball for that college in Buffalo, N.Y., before spending seven seasons on the pro circuit throughout Europe before relocating to Wesley Chapel, was glad to form a team to take part in the event.
“I think it’s great for the community, just bringing everyone together for a great cause,” he said. “And we got to meet new people.”
Finishing as the runner-up in the 18-34 division was Always in Motion, whose lineup included three former local high school standouts — Cypress Creek’s Gerson Hernandez, Anaphsee Kebede of Wiregrass Ranch and Mekhi Perry from Land O’ Lakes.
“We’re all brothers and we all have fun together,” Hernandez said. “Even though it’s really competitive, we just enjoy it.”
“These are my brothers,” Perry said of his teammates, adding that the adult tourney “is good for the community. To be able to have something like this is fun.”
The Zephyrhills Old Guys went undefeated in winning four games en route to the 35-and-over championship at that same gym.
“They still got it,” said Kim Miller, Zephyrhills High girls assistant basketball coach who works in recreational and adaptive sports at the district park.
While the basketball tourney took place on the court in an adjacent room at the Wesley Chapel facility, a Madden tournament brought out kids and adults to play the famous video football game. The top two finishers were Andre Ball, 16, winning, and 27-year-old Austin Gleason finishing as the runner-up.
The basketball tourney, in its first season, was part of a collaborative effort between youth sports facilities as well as city officials and community organizations in Zephyrhills, Dade City and Lacoochee. It was one of numerous events, which included bowling at Pin Chasers, painting in Zephyrhills and a Rosewood production at Pioneer Florida Museum as part of Juneteenth Week.
“We kind of spread the events on the east side (of the county),” said Dade City’s mayor pro tem Normita Woodard
