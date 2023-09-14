Wesley Chapel may not have a full-service post office, but it might have the next best thing.
On Sept. 6, the local husband-wife team of Jevon and Cindy Williams opened a contract postal unit (CPU) in the Freedom Plaza at 30124 State Road 54.
For those in the area who have U.S. Postal Service needs, the new location will be a notable convenience, saving them from making the trip to post offices in Zephyrhills or New Tampa.
Wesley Chapel previously had a CPU on Boyette Road, right down the street from the new location. But owner Kelly Rossi retired in January after more than two decades and closed the business.
The new business is run by the Williamses independently and is contracted with the USPS to sell the same products and offer the same services as post offices, at the same prices.
It sells stamps and other mail-related supplies, handles priority, certified and registered mail, and will also offer roughly 400 P.O. boxes, although Williams expects them to go fast as that is about half as many as the previous CPU had.
“So far the response has been great,” said Jevon Williams, who has lived in Wesley Chapel since 2006 and along with Cindy are Realtors with eXp Realty. “Most of the people coming in and been saying how great it is to have something like this, so they don’t have to drive as far.”
That appreciation is part of the reason Jevon Williams says he and his wife were interested in starting their own CPU.
After reading about the previous location’s closure, he reached out to the Zephyrhills post office about the process and reviving a CPU for Wesley Chapel.
“I kind of started to search to figure out how am I going to find the postmaster and I called Washington D.C., I called all over,” Jevon said. “And then I finally got to the right contact, who explained that you actually have to bid on the work.”
Jevon says he was one of a handful who bid, and fortunate enough to produce the chosen offer.
“We saw it as a service that was to support the community,” he added. “The other post office was nearby, you know, easy to access. And we just wanted to continue on where the prior owner, Kelly Rossi, left off. That was something that we were interested in doing.”
The Williamses had always wanted to open a small business, and they saw this as their opportunity. They had no experience in the postal business, and received some counsel from Rossi after their bid was chosen.
“We’re very excited to do something for the community, and something for ourselves,” Jevon said. “But there were just a lot of unknowns. Kelly said there was a lot to learn, and it took her awhile. She gave me some good advice. It was definitely great speaking with her.”
Jevon says his business will offer the chance for people to do whatever they would normally do at a post office (minus passport photos), and that their prices will always beat other packing and shipping locations. “It’s cheaper…a lot cheaper.”
And, there’s free coffee for customers, who have already expressed their gratitude for the new location.
“We’ve gotten a lot of people just saying, ‘Thanks’,” Jevon said. “That’s pretty nice.”
The new postal CPU is at 30124 S.R. 54 in the old 3D Wellness Pharmacy location. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, call 813-994-0587.
