WESLEY CHAPEL – Subaru of Wesley Chapel, Tampa Bay’s newest Subaru retailer, has announced its commitment to provide teachers at Wesley Chapel schools with much-needed funding—$12,500 and 25 giant school supply kits—to select supplies that would make the biggest impact in their classrooms.
In partnership with Subaru of America Inc., and AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru of Wesley Chapel adopted Quail Hollow Elementary as part of the national Subaru Loves Learning® initiative.
Throughout August, Subaru of Wesley Chapel and more than 630 participating Subaru retailers nationwide will provide high-need schools with funding for school supplies and resources to help their students thrive in the classroom. Since 2021, Subaru and its retailers have supported more than 470,000 students nationwide and are proud to be the largest corporate supporter of AdoptAClassroom.org.
Donations to help support students in need at Quail Hollow Elementary can be made at Subaru of Wesley Chapel, or directly at AdoptAClassroom.org.
For more information about Subaru Loves Learning, visit subaru.com/learning.
Subaru of Wesley Chapel is located two miles east of the Tampa Premium Outlets at 26570 Silver Maple Pkwy, east of Interstate 75 on State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel. For more information, visit SubaruSupercenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.