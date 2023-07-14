Wesley Chapel principal Matt McDermott called and Steve Mumaw listened, leading to the latter’s recent return for a second stint as the Wildcats athletic director.
“They were looking for somebody and I know Matt McDermott very well,” Mumaw said. “I’m not too good with saying no. That’s my nature, to help out when I can.”
“I was happy to bring him back,” said McDermott, Wesley Chapel’s assistant principal during Mumaw’s first go-round (2009-10) as that school’s AD. “I needed experience there and I needed a quality man.”
Mumaw’s immediate tasks are filling coaching vacancies in boys swimming and boys weightlifting, along with several junior varsity and assistant openings. New football coach Lawrence Coleman came aboard last month.
Mumaw, a graduate enhancement teacher, replaces Justin Pelliccia, Wesley Chapel’s third AD in as many years who is now an assistant principal at Veterans Elementary in Wesley Chapel.
Mumaw is coming off a four-year run coaching softball at Pasco-Hernando State College, getting the team to the state tournament last year, which he called “a career highlight.” Two decades ago, when that New Port Richey-based school was a junior college, he was the baseball team’s pitching coach.
Mumaw, 59, is even more familiar with Wesley Chapel. Aside from being an AD there before, he coached baseball and softball. Plus, he ran the clock at basketball games.
Aside from coaching, Mumaw knows firsthand about being an athlete. He played at St. Petersburg Lakewood and St. Petersburg Catholic before starring at the University of Tampa and eventually spending five years in the minor leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals organizations as a lefthanded pitcher.
After being the pitching coach at the former PHCC, he worked with minor league pitchers in the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants systems.
Mumaw has coached his daughter Dana in softball at PHSC and Wesley Chapel. Before that, he coached two sons, Brandon and Corey, on the Wildcats’ baseball team. He credits his wife of 33 years, Lenore, for being supportive of all the family’s ballplaying.
“I have been fortunate in my life to experience athletics as a player, coach and as a parent,” Mumaw said. “I’ve taken a little bit from everybody to come up with my own philosophy. I want to make a positive influence on these kids’ lives.”
Additionally, Mumaw had one-year tenures as Zephyrhills High’s baseball coach and Centennial Middle’s athletic director.
