If you regularly drive along Mansfield Boulevard in Wesley Chapel, be aware of an upcoming road construction project that could affect your commute.
A pavement rehabilitation project began Aug. 20, with crews resurfacing the existing roadway and adding new pavement markings. Drivers should expect minor delays.
The segment of Mansfield Boulevard under construction runs from Oakwood Preserve Drive to just south of Ganga Way — in both directions. For a map of the construction area, visit https://tinyurl.com/yzvckp4m.
Work hours are Sunday to Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect single-lane closures with message boards directing traffic. The project should take a few weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.
