From the outside, Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation looks like a futuristic vessel with its modern architecture, including a trapezoid-shaped entrance and bold colors. The inside reflects this theme. The school offers students 10 innovative programs that provide training for jobs of the future.
Located at 9100 Curley Road in Wesley Chapel, Kirkland Ranch opened in 2022 with ninth and 10th grades. Each year the school adds an additional grade level. This year it opened with the addition of 11th grade. The school has about 730 students, which includes about 300 new students enrolled in the 2023-2024 school year.
In addition to adding the new grade, the new school year brings lessons and challenges for principal Dee Dee Johnson.
“I think the challenge of the first year was being a new school — the unknown. The hype. Is it really going to deliver?” she said. “I believe we did. From the way the building looks, to the state-of-the-art equipment, and the technology.”
The 10 programs offered at Kirkland Ranch are: Automotive, Biomedical Sciences, Building Trades and Construction Technology, Cybersecurity, Digital Media, Electricity, Engineering and Robotics, Patient Care Technician, and Welding. This year the school added Diesel to the offerings.
The curriculum is a direct result of a changing landscape when it comes to student’s needs.
Across the country, high school graduates planning to attend traditional four-year universities are declining. Increasingly, students are looking for alternative training opportunities. Kirkland Ranch helps students earn industry certification within their programs. The programs offered at Kirkland provide training for some of the most in-demand careers.
For that reason, Johnson said making sure curriculum is up to date is paramount.
“Making sure the curriculum is there and that it works is really important,” she said. “We are always looking at the courses and the industry certifications and what’s need. The workforce is always changing so we have to make sure the classes are tailored to that.”
The school’s Electricity program flourished in its first year. Kirkland Academy earned First Place in the Electrothon of Tampa Bay competition. The competition involves students building go-cart-type vehicles powered by an electric motor and batteries. The car built by Kirkland Academy students won races across the state.
Making a new school successful is a community effort. Business partnerships and parents play an integral role.
“Our business partners want to be actively involved,” Johnson said. “They come in and talk to kids about resumes and do mock interviews. They want to be involved and be here.”
The school’s Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation Academic Boosters Club (KRAI ABC) also plays a big role in making sure the school’s programs are funded and programs are staffed by volunteers when needed.
“We have been working on raising funds by Banners on the Fence fundraiser which allows businesses to advertise on campus, as well as memberships,” said Amanda Foster, president of the KRAI Academic Booster Club. “We look forward to making a big impact for KRAI programs this second school year, and beyond.”
Foster’s son is a sophomore in the Biomedical program and is taking electives for the Robotics program as well. Kirkland represented a “a unique learning opportunity for my son. Specifically the Biomedical program,” she said.
Going into this new school year Johnson is already eyeing the next big step for the school — its first graduation.
“It’s strange to think about preparing for graduation even though we don’t have a 12th-grade class,” she said. “But we have to focus on that big picture. We’re going to be a full school and here are the things we need to do to make sure everyone is prepared.”
KRAI will also share its campus next year with Kirkland Ranch K-8, a new school currently under construction that will open next August in time for the 2024-25 school year.
