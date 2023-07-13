Celebrity chef’s fast-casual restaurant coming to Cypress Creek Center on State Road 56
Just in case you were questioning if there were enough chicken places in Wesley Chapel (answer: there’s never enough chicken places) a new entry with some celebrity backing is prepping to enter the market.
Chicken Guy!, backed by famous chef and TV personality Guy Fieri and noted restaurateur Robert Earl (Planet Hollywood), is planning a location at the Cypress Creek Center on State Road 56.
According to plans submitted to the county last month and currently being reviewed, the new fast-casual restaurant, which is roughly 3,600 square feet, will be at Sierra Center Boulevard and Marshbend Way, right behind the Chuy’s Tex-Mex.
Chicken Guy! specializes in chicken tenders, brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk and flavored with fresh herbs, and more than 20 signature dipping sauces, many curated by Fieri himself. While the menus vary by location, the nearest Chicken Guy! at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista features sandwiches and signature-season french fries and Mac Daddy Mac “N” Cheese, both of which come loaded.
There are also salad bowls, and seven different Flavortown (which Fieri describes as “a place where iconic food, moments together and fun meet in perfect harmony” and where he is the mayor, naturally) shakes.
Landing a Fieri-backed restaurant in Wesley Chapel is something of a coup for the Cypress Creek Center. Fieri is a well-known and instantly recognizable star, and he just recently opened his third Chicken Guy! location in Las Vegas in the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace.
With fast food options like the popular Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes, Nashville-style King of the Coop, the Krate’s Chicken Boss, Chick’n Fun and the soon-to-open Slim Chickens, the Chicken Wars of 2024 should be quite something.
SO BAD IT’S GOOD
Wesley Chapel is getting a new coffee shop at the Shell station just east of Wesley Chapel Boulevard across the road from Miller’s Ale House but won’t be losing its convenience store or Taco Bus.
Instead, all three places will share the same (soon to be former) Tailgate Mart location.
Owner Chris Bruckner, however, has plans to transform the place into something unseen before, with the addition of a Bad Ass Coffee Shop.
According to manager Michael Masterson, renovations (at a price tag of roughly $117,000) begin July 22 to add the coffee shop, which will take up most of the 3,500-square-foot location. Some convenience store items will still be available on the west side of the building, and the Taco Bus will retain its place on the east side.
It will continue to sell Shell gasoline.
“We’re the first ones to do this,” Masterson said of marrying gas and the comfort of a coffee shop – not to mention some Mexican food if you like. “I think what Chris wanted was to do something unique, and Wawa moved in right next door, so…”
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was founded on the big island in 1989 and later sold to B.J. Bilanvich of Utah, who started franchising the coffee. There are now 24 locations in the U.S., U.S. Virgin Islands and Japan. Six of those locations are in Florida – five in the Panhandle, and one in Naples. The company gets its name, according to its website, from the legend of the donkeys of Kona, who could be heard bellowing as they carried the coffee beans down Hawaii’s steep mountains. The donkeys were named the “Bad Ass Ones.”
The Wesley Chapel store (though technically in Lutz) will be the first of five that Bruckner hopes to build, including locations in Land O’Lakes and Odessa.
“This is going to be our way of coming at the Wawa’s of the world,” Masterson said. “And the Kona coffee is better than what Dunkin’ and Starbucks serve.”
The coffee area will have comfortable chairs and tables and look like a coffee shop. It will serve a variety of freshly made breakfast sandwiches and other food items like bagels and muffins, and while coffee may be the star, drinks will be available hot, cold and frozen.
“And the sandwiches will be made, not frozen and then microwaved,” Masterson said, adding that the menu will also include something you can’t find anywhere else – a spam sandwich, called the Bad Ass One, of course.
Masterson says he expects the renovation to take roughly eight weeks to complete and hopes to be open sometime in October.
MAMA B’S COMING
Another place being renovated is the old Pomodoro Pizza on S.R. 56, in front of the Sam’s Club.
The new place (27607 State Road 56) will be called Mama B’s Pizzeria and is open and undergoing its final touches. New owners David and Brenda Bening-Thompson will still serve Italian food like pizza, pasta, strombolis, calzones as well as subs and salads.
The new menu will eliminate some of the old items that didn’t sell as well, like the cheesesteak pizza, and the same goes for some of the less popular pasta dishes.
“We’ll have more specialty pizzas,” said manager Michael Perry. “People really seem to like it so far.”
The revamped eatery is also adding a bar, new lighting and improvements to the patio, including a large fan.
While the old Pomodoro Pizza sign is still up, Perry hopes everything is ready to go 100% within two weeks.
The store is currently open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and on Sundays from noon-8 a.m.
For more information or to check out the menu, visit MamaBsPizzeria.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.