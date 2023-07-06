WESLEY CHAPEL — Nichole Dube and her family were typical in almost every way. She and her husband worked corporate jobs, they lived in a cookie-cutter neighborhood in Stagecoach without a lot of room to roam, and they led a regular life.
But something was pulling her toward the country.
It may have been the half-a-farmhouse they had previously rented on 44 acres in Massachusetts when they lived there. “Everybody I had met in that next generation of life that was involved in gardening and farming had just a different peace, a different connection,” Dube said.
It could have been Wesley Chapel’s development, which was quickly eating up all the available land. “I want to secure a place for my family. And then maybe something for the community … like community garden space,” she said.
Or, it might have been her fascination with those community gardens, which led her to studying them, which led to her bringing her daughter Londyn, now 10, to one of them.
“She was about 5 or 6 years old,” Dube said. “And she just started to take it in, like, ‘Oh, there’s a flower’, and ‘Oh, there's an eggplant growing out of the flower.’ And just that wonderment, I was like, huh, how do I give that to my child?”
So, six years ago, the Dubes purchased a few acres in Wesley Chapel, and Nichole became, well, a farmer on the side. She studied community gardens and how they worked. And everywhere she looked, she noticed that access to locally grown fruits and vegetables was vanishing. And she wanted to do something to fix that.
Then the Dave Matthews Band crashed into her dream.
In 2019, Dube attended a community garden conference at USF, and ended up on an email chain afterwards. The topic was the Dave Matthews Band – a band Dube had idolized and seen in concert more than 20 times – which was headed to Tampa for a performance and in search of local food. The band always tries to eat locally grown food at its concert stops, as part of its farm-to-stage lifestyle.
A number of community farmers on the thread offered up homegrown items.
“Eventually it turned into how are we going to get it all to them,” Dube says. “So, I jumped in and told them I could figure that part out. I wasn’t growing much, but I told them I could be that middle person.”
Dube facilitated the meal with the band’s chef, which was impressed enough that Dube was given the contract to source the band’s food for future concerts in Jacksonville, West Palm and Tampa.
“I thought, wait a minute, I have skills that a lot of people don't have,” Dube said. “So how can I utilize those skills to impact our community?”
A few months later, the Dubes launched the Dube’s Mobile Market with two tents, 10 tables and a trailer.
“I was noticing more and more the imports and where our food was coming from when it was being harvested right down the street,” she said.
She met with farmers and learned that distribution and aggregation was a problem. “And that's what I was really, really good at,” she said. “My (corporate) job was connecting people to products. So I went, hmm, how can I shift some of these higher-level skills that I have to connect people to local products? And, I guess fortunately, it became my passion and my purpose. So, the farming kind of got put on hold.”
Dube, who serves on the Food Policy Advisory Council for Pasco County, quit her corporate job in 2020, and the next year teamed up with AdventHealth and their Food is Health program, providing produce for hundreds. She has also supplied the food kitchen at Atonement Lutheran Church on State Road 54 with tens of thousands of pounds of fresh produce.
In 2021, she secured additional funds from the U.S. Department of Elder Affairs through the senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, which provided $40 produce bundles to seniors in need. “That was our first big impact project,” she said. “We obtained that contract to provide produce to our community. So that first year, we did about 200 $40 bundles. And in 2022, we did almost 700 bundles.”
Dube also runs a produce stand Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on her property, and proudly points out that it accepts Fresh Bucks through a USDA-funded program that allows SNAP recipients to get 50% off their produce purchases from farmer’s markets and produce stands, making it more affordable for lower income families.
She has a vision of a fleet of mobile grocery stores, traveling throughout Pasco County, feeding children and seniors locally grown fruits and vegetables. The plans are already drawn up. If she can secure a sponsorship, she hopes to launch this fall. She thinks it could be a gamechanger.
Meanwhile, her farm is coming along, with plans to grow more produce, renovate the barn and add some other features. While she is being interviewed, 10-year-old Londyn is reaping the benefits of the farming life. Standing beside her mother, she pops a few cherry tomatoes in her mouth, munches loudly on a green bean and then takes a seat to enjoy an apple.
The precocious Quail Hollow fifth grader is a pretty smart farmer herself. She interjects her thoughts on Carolina ghost peppers, which they are growing, what chewing on roselle hibiscus leaves are like (“tastes like sour candy, pretty much”) and how the farm made for a science project at school that got her an A grade.
She can tell you the difference nutritionally between broccoli and broccoli microgreens, why you should grow a butterfly garden (“the sweet almond smells like the best thing in the world”) and proudly points out her thriving Everglades tomato plant.
She guarantees that they are delicious. “Here, try one,” she says, and yes, she was correct. Delicious.
Dube hopes one day to get back to her farm full-time, but for now, tackling food insecurity and connecting local farmers to local residents is her primary focus. Making a dent in the problem is a big task to tackle.
But, she says one of her greatest attributes is tenaciousness, and she is confident she can pull it off.
She is confident she can pull anything off.
As she walks up to her front gate, she picks up a gnarled branch. It’s a dragon fruit plant, apparently. Sometimes, people come by and just drop things like that off. Dube examines it. Like with seemingly everything she is taking on, she smiles at the branch, and sets it back down.
“We’ll fix this,” she says. “This is fixable.”
