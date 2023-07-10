Plan for multifamily, commercial development has faced public opposition
Official plans for a controversial multifamily and commercial development have reached the desks of county planners.
Representatives of Naples-based STOCK Development were scheduled to attend a pre-app meeting on July 11 with Pasco County.
The new development is called Seven Oaks of Wesley Chapel on Stock Development’s website. It will be on 10.6 acres of land on Ancient Oaks Drive, just off State Road 56 and adjacent to Sam’s Club.
According to the preliminary plans filed, developers are seeking approval to begin the project, which will include two four-story buildings separated by a parking lot, as well as a multi-level parking garage.
The site will have 320 single-family units with top-level upgrades, and also include 25,000 square feet of commercial and retail space on the ground floors of the two buildings. It will feature a fitness facility, pool, dog park and other amenities.
Attorneys for the developers argued at meetings that the Seven Oaks venture would resemble some of the more progressive style mixed-use projects in places like Hyde Park.
The project faced stiff opposition, getting rejected by the Pasco County Planning Commission in 2021, and after developers made some revisions, it was rejected by the Pasco County Commission in January 2022 as well.
Seven Oaks residents showed up at meetings to protest. At one meeting, the president of the Seven Oaks Property Owners Association told commissioners not a single resident approved of the project.
Opponents argued that the project would not only create traffic issues and was too dense (32 units per acre exceeded other apartments in the area) but that it was not compatible with the Seven Oaks MPUD.
However, a month after being rejected by a 3-2 vote, developers employed a little-used Florida law to force a mediation.
In October 2022, District 1 Commissioner Ron Oakley, who represents a large part of Wesley Chapel mostly north of State Road 54, changed his vote after some additional revisions were made by developers. The 3-2 vote to modify the Seven Oaks MPUD effectively approved the project.
County planners will now take a look at the plans, most likely moving the project along to the construction phase.
