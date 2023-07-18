On the same day developers were submitting plans already approved by Pasco’s Board of County Commissioners to build a multifamily and commercial project in Seven Oaks, opponents could take solace in another developmental issue that went their way.
Crown Community Development, which owns Seven Oaks, was seeking a rezoning that would allow additional uses — office and recreational — for a 1.2-acre piece of property near the community center, which is currently the location of Crown’s offices.
Instead, a compromise was struck, allowing Crown to retain office uses on the land, but removing all mention of recreational uses.
Recreational uses are vast, and include things like bowling alleys, baseball batting cages, miniature golf and entertainment centers similar to a Main Event. A large group of residents were concerned that board approval would disturb and open the heart of their community to an influx of visitors.
The compromise was hammered out between the morning and afternoon sessions of the July 11 commission meeting and was initiated by District 2 Commissioner Seth Weightman. The commissioner, who represents Seven Oaks in his district, asked Seven Oaks Supervisor Jon Tomsu and Crown attorney Barbara Wilhite if there was any way to settle the dispute, which dates to 2018.
Tomsu insisted on removing recreational uses from the language in the zoning request and limiting the 50,468-square-foot space to just office, or PO-1 uses. Wilhite agreed to the request.
The commission agreed that the compromise was the best option and voted unanimously in favor of it. The language in the agreement will be rewritten to eliminate recreational uses and add the percentage of the land allowed for development, which appeared to be set at 50. That percentage, however, is still in dispute as Seven Oaks was seeking 35%, closer to what it says is permitted for PO-1 usage.
On Aug. 8, the commission will vote again on the new agreement. Public comment on the issue, however, was closed by the commission at the request of Wilhite.
“We would like to proceed forward,” she said. “We are fine with the PO-1 (office) uses, and with our dimensional standards that are in the MPUD before you today. We'd ask for you to approve that and close public comment, because we have been going at this for years.”
The dispute over the S-12 property dates to 2017, when Crown requested to modify the Seven Oaks MPUD conditions of approval in order to divide the parcel into two individual parcels and to add office uses.
The commission denied it in 2018. Crown appealed and eventually a mediator determined in June 2020 that parcel S12 could be divided into two new individual parcels, and that Parcel S12A (owned by the CDD) would be reduced in size to 16.8 acres and retain the community center, and Parcel S12B (owned by Crown) would be added at 1.21 acres with the additional uses added.
Due to COVID and other timing issues, the settlement, which needed county approval, did not come before the commission until last week.
