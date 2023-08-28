Members of the Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel were teased via email by president Alison Lucien that last week’s meeting wouldn’t be your ordinary meeting.
Big news was promised.
Big news was delivered.
After three years of working towards raising enough funds to build a home for victims of human and sex trafficking, Community Foundation Tampa Bay delivered a $50,000 donation to the club that sends its Build That Home project into overdrive and puts the finish line in sight.
Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity that has given out more than $355 million in grants since it was founded in 1990, including $72 million in 2022.
The announcement set off a boisterous reaction and a standing ovation, not to mention a room full of grateful smiles.
“It was a complete standing ovation. Everybody was yelling,” said Lucien, who was installed as president earlier this summer. “There were only a few people that knew about it, so it was a complete surprise. They knew there was going to be some kind of donation, but they had no idea it would be that epic.”
The RCWC club, which meets Wednesdays at noon at the Lexington Oaks Clubhouse, has been working on Build That Home since Cpl. Alan Wilkett of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spoke at a rotary district conference three years ago, as well as speaking to the RCWC.
Now retired but still one of the fiercest advocates in the fight against trafficking, Wilkett’s speeches prompted the club to spring into action.
“If you’ve ever heard him speak, he’ll make you move mountains,” Lucien said. “So pretty much the whole club said, ‘Yeah, we need to do this.’”
The RCWC, which recently celebrated its 18th anniversary, holds a variety of fundraisers throughout the year. But the $50,000 donation was the biggest it has received.
The donation from the Community Foundation is seen as significant, because the group carefully vets the causes and organizations it donates money to. Their grants and donations add a certain amount of credibility and heft to the cause and attracts other charities looking to donate.
Julie Rockwell, chair of the Nature Coast Council for the Community Foundation and a Rotary member of the Seven Springs Rotary Club in New Port Richey, helped facilitate the donation.
Roughly a year ago, Lucien and Chris Casella, a former president of the RCWC and current District 6950 membership chair, spoke at the Seven Springs Rotary Club about the effects of sex trafficking and the Build That Home project to help the victims by building a home.
“It just touched my heart,” said Rockwell, who has two young granddaughters. “I think I came right back to office and reached out to Chris for more info and told him I may be able to connect him to the right people.”
After several meetings in the past year, the Community Foundation donation materialized to the delight of the mostly-unsuspecting RCWC.
Lucien wasn’t the president at the time of the project’s inception, but she has served as its chair during that time. The lofty goal originally was to raise $500,000 to build a therapeutic home on the Bridging Freedom campus in an undisclosed Tampa Bay-area location for young girls who have been sex-trafficked, but inflation and supply chain ramifications bumped that total to $600,000.
“Initially it went way up, and we sort of had to put the brakes on it, because of all that supply chain stuff that was going on,” she said. “So now it's at a rational number again.”
Prior to the Community donation, the RCWC, which has 72 members, had raised $222,000 in cash, and approximately $100,000 worth of in-kind donations towards things like the flooring, electrical work and roof installation.
Bridging Freedom was founded to help rehabilitate victims of sex trafficking, and in 2017 broke ground on their campus at an undisclosed site in Pasco.
Children live in homes with their own bedroom and bathroom and have residential caretakers. They are provided therapy and healthcare, as well as an online education. Their programs last from 12-18 months and are designed to provide life skills to survivors so they can adjust to life outside of the campus.
The campus currently has two homes, one with four bedrooms and another with eight.
The house the RCWC is raising funds for will have six bedrooms and six baths.
“Each child that has been trafficked gets their own private space, because they've never had that before,” Lucien says.
Bridging Freedom accepts girls from the ages of 12 to 17, and Lucien says they are typically referred through the court system.
The blueprints are all drawn up, and Lucien says the house is currently going through the permitting process. Because they are able to put down a large down payment, construction can begin before it is completely paid off.
“And then we'll continue to raise money to finish paying for it,” she added, hoping that it can be completed by the end of the Rotary year in June 2024.
Other Rotary clubs have contributed to the cause, since the house will serve kids from all over Florida. Donations have come from local businesses, like restaurants that donate a percentage of their sales to the cause.
Scott Crawford, who owns the Keke’s Breakfast Cafe in Lutz, said he had been looking for a way to give back to the community, and was pointed in the direction of the RCWC’s trafficking project.
Last month, he held a fundraiser at his restaurant, donating $700, or 20 percent of his morning proceeds.
“I was told about the project, and I said right there, that’s what I want to do,” Crawford said. “We had three servers on the floor that day, and three others who weren’t working insisted on coming in to be a part of it. I’m really passionate about bringing the community together, and the way to do that is over a meal or breaking bread. So it felt good. It was a great success.”
Hopefully, Lucien says, a groundbreaking is in the near future. And then the work continues, to continue raising the money to complete the largest project the club has ever attempted, even if it seemed crazy at the time.
“I think that when you first start out and it's like we're trying to raise, you know, half a million dollars, everybody looks at you like, ‘What? How's that possible?’,” Lucien said. “But the fact that we are so far along, and we have raised as much as we have, we have some momentum now. We’re going to get it done.”
