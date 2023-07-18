Sniffspot app allows dog owners to rent out a stranger’s backyard
WESLEY CHAPEL — On occasion, Gabriela Flores will make the drive from Land O’Lakes to Wesley Chapel, and pull up to a 2.3-acre property tucked away off Morris Bridge Road, just a smidgeon north of New Tampa.
She will open the gate, pull her car in and let her dog, a golden retriever named Chevy, hop out.
For Chevy, this is heaven. The grass is green and goes on for seemingly ever. He will sniff around, explore, chase his favorite squeaky ball and lie in the grass. After a short break, rinse and repeat.
Flores will walk around the property with him, and after an hour, it is time to go. Chevy is ready. He puts his head down between the car seats, enjoying the air condition. Flores closes the gate and they drive back to their apartment
“This has changed my life,” she says.
Using a company called Sniffspot, Flores and those like her — small living space, big or active dog, in need of space and privacy for whatever reason — can book a backyard and pay an hourly rate for the enjoyment of their dog running wild.
Cherisse Ratan, who owns the property that Chevy just finished enjoying, takes great joy in Chevy’s contentment.
After years of living in California and working as an accountant, Ratan started thinking about retirement and, hastened by COVID-19, planned a move. Her two requirements — a climate that was similar to her native Thailand, and room to roam for her two large mastiffs, Junior and Winnie.
She settled on the 2.3 acres, sight unseen, in November 2020 for the kind of price you could never get in the Golden State, if you were even lucky enough to find that size of a lot. She saw a picture of the land and that’s all she needed. She drove across the country with her dogs, and they fell in love with the new place.
“They love to run, so this is kind of their house,” she says, which is why she named it J&Ws. “I bought it for them.”
Due to the heat, however, the dogs couldn’t fully enjoy it as often as they liked. One day, she saw an ad on social media for Sniffspot.
“And I thought it was a great idea to let other dogs that don't have the space to run,” she said. “So once my fence was installed, I signed up.”
While Sniffspot boasts that some owners can make thousands of dollars a month in passive income, Ratan says she only makes a few hundred, and she jokes that it goes right into the gas tank of her 54-inch Cub Cadet zero-turn mower to keep the grass properly manicured for the dogs.
Ratan has dozens of clients, some who come from as far as South Tampa to escape their tiny backyards. A good many are regulars. She has more than 100 5-star reviews on the Sniffspot website.
Sniff Spot has been compared to service-industry heavyweights Airbnb and Uber, but it’s actually more like a health and wellness club for dogs. Owners who have reactive dogs that don’t do well with stimuli, like other dogs, people, balls or other triggers, can rent a stimuli-free space of their own. Dog trainers have even rented Ratan’s space.
Created by former Microsoft employee David Adams, Sniffspot connects dog owners with homeowners. Through the website, they can book a time and pay per hour.
Prices vary. Ratan charges $12 an hour. Others with smaller spaces charge as much as $20; others charge as little as $5. Sniffspot takes a cut of the action.
Spaces vary too. Some people are literally renting out their quarter-acre or smaller backyards, whereas a home in nearby Brooksville that Gabriela frequents sits on 16 acres and even has a pool for the dogs.
You can browse a variety of host properties in your area at Sniffspot.com, which has locations in every U.S. state. Wesley Chapel has a handful of locations, New Tampa doesn’t have any.
For smaller yards (usually a quarter-acre or less), places like Lutz, Carrollwood and Temple Terrace have more than a dozen locations.
The company has stringent rules for its users and members, and members are insured. There are roughly 100 safety requirements. It is actually encouraged that members don’t come out of their house when a client shows up, as long as the yard can be accessed.
While dog parks are an amenity of choice these days for parks, apartments and single-family communities, they don’t work for every dog, like Chevy.
“This was a good option, and you don’t have to worry about the interactions with others and how that might go,” Flores said. “He’s pretty casual. He likes to walk around and sniff which is good for his mental stimulation, chase the ball for 15 minutes and relax. He has a blast.”
That’s great news for Ratan, who often comes out to greet Chevy, who turns 3 years old this week.
“I love dogs, like my entire life as a little girl, I always been crazy about dogs,” she said. “So just knowing that other dogs who don't have a big yard have a place to go to run around and play and spend their energy, that to me is very rewarding.”
