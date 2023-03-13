New River Library events
WESLEY CHAPEL — The New River Library is at 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.pascolibraries.org or call 813-788-6375 to register or for details about programs. Here is a schedule of some upcoming events.
Wednesday, March 15, 3 to 4 p.m. — Ukulele Lesson 3: Join Tampa Bay Ukulele Society and New River Library as they present their first series of ukulele workshops this year. Dust off your strings, or use one of theirs. This class is open for anyone that has completed lesson one and two. For more information, call 813-788-6375.
Thursday, March 16, 6 to 7 p.m. — Yarn for a Cause: Join the yarn group and help people in need. The group creates projects like blankets for nursing homes and other fun and creative projects. Learn new techniques and show off your new projects. Registration required.
Thursday, March 16, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — SHINE Presents: Medicare 101: Learn about Medicare and what benefits you need to worry about each year. For information, contact Geralyn at SHINE at 727-570-9696, ext. 234.
Saturday, March 18, 10:30 a.m. to noon — Garden Club: Join Diane Scott, president of the Dade City Garden Club, to learn techniques for making a spring arrangement. Registration required.
Saturday, March 18, 3 to 4:30 p.m. — English Conversation Corner: Are you or is someone you know looking to improve in reading or writing? Are you working on your language skills? New River Library is offering an informal get-together on Saturday afternoons. Trained tutors will be there to help with any of these skills, whether English is a second language to you or English is your first language but you want to read or write better.
Master gardener volunteer seminars
The following is a schedule of upcoming University of Florida/IFAS master gardener volunteer seminars
• March 15: Horticulture in Arts & Crafts — Starkey Ranch Theater Library, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa, 2 to 3 p.m.
• March 21: Orchid Clinic — New Port Richey Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• March 20: Yes, You Can Grow Dahlias in Florida! — Centennial Park Library, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday, 2 to 3 p.m.
• March 23: Florida Friendly Landscaping — New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel, 2 to 3 p.m.
County job fair
DADE CITY — Pasco’s Human Resources Department is hosting an in-person job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at the Pasco County Extension Office in Dade City.
Managers will conduct on-the-spot interviews, so dress to impress and bring several copies of your resume.
The Pasco County Extension Office is at 36702 State Road 52, Dade City.
Jobs include correctional officer trainees, utility positions, public works/equipment operators, 911 dispatchers, firefighters, engineers, GoPasco bus drivers and field inspectors.
Fresh Market at the Shops at Wiregrass
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Fresh Market is held at the Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The market will be held March 18.
The market showcases and supports up to 100 vendors.
Cruisin' at Wiregrass Car & Truck Show
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Cruisin' at Wiregrass Car & Truck Show will be held Sunday, March 19, from noon-4 p.m., at The Shops at Wiregrass, 2811 Paseo Drive.
For car registration information, visit www.premiumcarshows.com. Participating cars must arrive between 9 a.m. and noon.
Awards will include 78 Best of Shows in 15 classes, plus 18 overall Best of Shows by Division & Club participation.
Volunteer Way Quarter Auction
PORT RICHEY — The Volunteer Way will host its Annual Quarter Auction on Friday, March 24, 6-9 p.m. at the New Port Richey Elks Lodge, 7201 Congress St., Port Richey. Proceeds from the auction will benefit their food pantry. This event is open to the public. A quarter auction is a fun, fast paced auction where you bid on baskets and items with quarters. Make sure you bring quarters.
The Volunteer Way is the largest food pantry in Pasco County and serves over 6,000 residents each month. They partner with over 20 other local ministries to provide them with food to serve over 19,000 families across Pasco. As the cost of food and other essential items rise, The Volunteer Way needs the community’s support more than ever to help those in need. Any Pasco resident is allowed to visit the pantry for help if they need it.
They are currently looking for vendors and auction items. If you would like to donate a basket, be a vendor or volunteer, contact them at 727-815-0433.
The Volunteer Way is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 8061 Congress St., Port Richey, FL 34668. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information call 727-815-0433, info@thevolunteerway.org or visit www.thevolunteerway.org.
Chasco Coronation Ball
NEW PORT RICHEY — The 36th annual Chasco Coronation Ball will be held Friday, March 24, at the Spartan Manor in New Port Richey. The Chasco Ball recognizes local philanthropists and volunteers with a celebration of nominees and a Royal Coronation of the next King Pithla and Queen Chasco.
The annual event kicks off the Chasco Fiesta. The 2023 presenting sponsor for the Chasco Ball is The Musunuru Family.
The Chasco Ball is a fundraiser for Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind. Cost to attend is $125 per person. The deadline for sponsorships and tickets is March 9 and 10, respectively.
Nominations for this year’s King Pithla and Queen Chasco are being accepted until March 3. Text “Chascoball” to 41444, visit www.lvib.org, or call 727-815-050.
Bereavement walking group
LAND O’ LAKES — Walking outdoors is a great way to get fresh air, exercise and have some fun. For those dealing with grief, it can have even greater benefits. The bereavement team at Gulfside Hospice has started a new style of grief support group, “Walking Through Grief.”
The small group meets the fourth Friday of each month at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park on U.S. 41. Participants can walk the trail around the park alongside friends and Gulfside’s bereavement counselors while discussing their grief struggles and learning coping strategies.
The next group will meet Friday, March 24, at 9:30 a.m. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and bring their own water. To join the group, call Lynda Woodring at 727-845-5707 or visit www.GulfsideGrief.org.
Plant Society sale
LAND O’ LAKES — The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is having a native plant sale on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harvester United Methodist Church, 2432 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes.
There will be a large selection of quality nursery grown plants, free literature for pick up and books for sale, members on site to answer questions, a plant profile for each plant purchased and carts available for plant transportation.
Roller Derby bout
PORT RICHEY — Revolution Roller Derby will host a bout Sunday, March 26, at Spinnations Skating Center, 8345 Congress St, Port Richey. Revolution Roller Derby is a flat-track Roller Derby league, hosting a battle between its newly formed mixed-gender team REMX and the Tallahassee Roller Derby.
This bout benefits The Tampa Bay Cat Alliance. Needed Items are Purina Cat Chow Complete (not indoor formula Purina Kitten Chow) or canned Friskies Variety or 9 Lives Variety.
Tickets can be bought in advance on the website for $10.
Entry is $12. at the door. Bring donations and receive $2 off entry.
Children 12 and under are free. Bring a portable chair for closer seating.
Visit Facebook.com/revolutionrollerderby or instagram.com/revolutionrollerderby.
For more information and how to join, ref or volunteer, please visit http://www.RevolutionRollerDerby.com.
Charity Casino Night
WESLEY CHAPEL — Tickets are now available for the third annual Charity Casino Night benefiting Gulfside Hospice.
The fundraiser will be held on Friday, March 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. Event guests will enjoy star-worthy treatment as they support Gulfside Hospice during its “Viva Las Vegas” evening at the Hilton Garden Inn Tampa-Wesley Chapel, located at 26640 Silver Maple Parkway in Wesley Chapel.
Advance tickets are now on sale at www.CharityCasinoNight.org for $50 per person. Tickets include three hours of gaming with fun money tokens, prizes, hors d’oeuvres, one free drink from the cash bar, photobooth access and valet parking. Gaming tables include Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Poker and Texas Hold ‘em. The event is for guests ages 21 and up, and cocktail attire is suggested.
All proceeds raised at the event will provide patient care and bereavement support in Pasco County through Gulfside Hospice, a business line of Gulfside Healthcare Services. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available starting at $350. For more information, contact Carla Armstrong at 727-845-5707 or carla.armstrong@gulfside.org.
The Market Elaine
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., will host The Market Elaine on Friday, April 7, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The open-air market, which is held the first Friday of each month, hosts more than 100 local, small business owners, live music, and fun.
