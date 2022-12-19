New River Library events
WESLEY CHAPEL — The New River Library is at 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.pascolibraries.org or call 813-788-6375 to register or for details about programs. Here is a schedule of upcoming events.
Thursday, Dec. 22, 2 to 3 p.m. — IFAS: Attracting Wildlife to Your Florida-Friendly Yard. The best home landscapes should fit the needs of humans, but also provide for wildlife of various kinds. Even the most urban yard can host a plethora of species, making for very interesting wildlife-watching. Just a few easy changes to your landscape can help attract wildlife.
Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/12-22-2022-attracting-wildlife-to-your-florida-friendly-yard-tickets-380318963257.
Thursday, Dec. 22, 6 to 7 p.m. — Yarn for a Cause: Join the yarn group and help people in need. The group creates projects like blankets for nursing homes and other fun and creative projects. Learn new techniques and show off your new projects. Registration required.
12 Days of Christmas festival
ODESSA — Join Raprager Family Farms for its ongoing celebration of the holidays Dec. 21-23.
The festival at 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa, will offer a different special surprise for each night all the while patrons enjoy seasonal activities like pictures with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, caroling elves on the hayride, farm animal petting zoo, Christmas crafts for families, corn pits, giant bounce pillow, tiny town Christmas village, a huge lights display and more.
Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 3 to 9 p.m. Friday. Cost is $14.95 per person plus tax in advance and $17.50 plus tax at the gate. Children 2 and younger are free.
For more information, visit https://rapragerfamilyfarms.com/christmas.
Symphony in Lights
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Symphony in Lights at the Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, will be on display nightly through Dec. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. These events are free for the public to attend.
The event, presented by AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, includes magnificent trees, dazzling lights, holiday harmonies, and spectacular snowfalls.
Holiday movies
WESLEY CHAPEL — Krate at the Grove, 5817 Goldview Parkway, will host a series of holiday movies. Bring a blanket and chair and watch a family-friendly holiday movie 7 p.m. in front of the Krate stage. Enjoy free hot chocolate, reindeer food, and smores. The movie Friday, Dec. 23 is "Polar Express."
Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational high school basketball tournament will be coming to Pasco and Hillsborough counties on Dec. 27-31.
Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel, will be one of four locations hosting one of the top holiday tournaments in the country.
This event will be streamed nationally and bring 200 boys and girls varsity basketball teams, 100-150 college coaches/national scouts, and spectators to our area.
For spectators, a four-day Florida Sports Coast tournament pass, valid on Dec. 28-31, will cost $60 at the door. Daily tickets are $25 per day.
Each team will play one game per day. Games will begin at 9 a.m. on and the last games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://tbchristmasinv.com.
The Market Elaine
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., will host The Market Elaine on Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The open-air market, which is held the first Friday of each month, hosts more than 100 local, small business owners, live music, and fun.
Fresh Market at the Shops at Wiregrass
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Fresh Market is held at the Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The next market will be Jan. 7.
The market showcases and supports up to 100 vendors.
Coffee with Pasco Sheriff’s Office
ODESSA — Join the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. for a morning of coffee and conversation at Starbucks in Odessa.
PSO deputies will be on hand to answer questions and get to know their community.
The Starbucks is at 11930 State Road 54 in Odessa.
