New River Library events
WESLEY CHAPEL — The New River Library is at 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.pascolibraries.org or call 813-788-6375 to register or for details about programs. Here is a schedule of upcoming events.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 to 7 p.m. — Yarn for a Cause: Join the yarn group and help people in need. The group creates projects like blankets for nursing homes and other fun and creative projects. Learn new techniques and show off your new projects. Registration required.
Saturday, Feb. 4, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — First Saturday Book Club: Join this month as the club discusses "The Woman They Could Not Silence" by Kate Moore.
Saturday, Feb. 4, noon to 2:30 p.m. — Ukulele Jam: Grab your Ukulele and join Tampa Bay Ukulele Society and New River Library for the Jam.
Saturday, Feb. 4, 3 to 4:30 p.m. — English Conversation Corner: Are you or is someone you know looking to improve in reading or writing? Are you working on your language skills? New River Library is offering an informal get-together on Saturday afternoons. Trained tutors will be there to help with any of these skills, whether English is a second language to you or English is your first language but you want to read or write better.
Monday, Feb. 6, 1 to 2 p.m. — Zumba: Chairs are optional.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2 to 3 p.m. — Dade City Senior Center Mystery Book Club: Join the club at the Dade City Senior Center as it meets and discusses "The Midnight Lock" by Jeffrey Deaver.
East Side Joint Cities-County Workshop
WESLEY CHAPEL — Pasco County Government will host an East Side Joint Cities-County Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Pasco-Hernando State College Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel.
Elected officials and administrators from Pasco County and east side municipalities will discuss relevant issues facing the communities and will work to identify solutions and areas for collaboration to improve Pasco County.
It will take place at 2727 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Community members are welcome to attend the workshop, but there will be no public comment. A recording of the Joint Workshop will be available on Pasco County’s YouTube Channel.
Master Gardener volunteer seminars
Celebrate National Arbor Day on Feb. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. by learning its history and getting advice on selecting and planting trees in Central Florida. For more information and to register for the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2-1-2023-florida-arbor-day-tickets-514283675317?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Event is at Land O' Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes.
At the Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, off Fivay Road in Hudson, spring is here; time to prepare your vegetable garden. For more information and to register for the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2-1-2023-vegetables-tickets-423286690887?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
At UF/IFAS Pasco Extension Office, 36702 State Road 52, Dade City, FL 33525, learn to grow African violets on Feb. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m.
For more information and to register for the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2-4-23-growing-african-violets-tickets-489697025987?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
At Zephyrhills Public Library, 5347 Eighth St., Zephyrhills, get gardening questions answered from 9 to 10 a.m. on Feb. 11. For more information and to register for the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2-11-23-ask-a-master-gardener-tickets-489727467037?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
From 10 to 11 a.m., how to build a raised bed garden. For more information and to register for the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2-11-23-how-to-build-a-raised-bed-garden-tickets-489793875667?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
The Market Elaine
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., will host The Market Elaine on Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The open-air market, which is held the first Friday of each month, hosts more than 100 local, small business owners, live music, and fun.
Light Up the Night Concert
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Shops at Wiregrass is partnering with The Human Trafficking Foundation to support The Light Up the Night Concert on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event aims to bring awareness to the problem of human trafficking, raise funds for agencies that fight human trafficking, and support survivors.
This free, family-friendly event will be held at the top of the parking garage from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will include a live concert by Gabriel and Thalia Osorio with Malku Ministry, kids zone, and a candlelight ceremony to conclude the event. For more information on this event, go to www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/event/light-up-the-night/2145567669.
For more information on the event and the organization, visit the website at https://htfoundation.us/.
Fresh Market at the Shops at Wiregrass
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Fresh Market is held at the Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The markets will be held Feb. 4 and 18.
The market showcases and supports up to 100 vendors.
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel’s 10-Year Anniversary Celebration
WESLEY CHAPEL — AdventHealth Wesley Chapel will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a celebration Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The free event will feature a fun-filled day of family activities and health and wellness information.
There will be food trucks, music and entertainment and health screenings
It will be held at the hospital's back parking lot at 2600 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, Wesley Chapel.
Learn more and register at AHWesleyChapel.com/Events.
Free food distribution
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Pasco Sheriff's Charities, Farm Share, UF/IFAS Extension, the Gentlemen's Course, Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
The next food distribution event will be at the UF/IFAS Extension in Pasco County on Thursday, Feb. 9, and will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early.
UF/IFAS Extension is at 15029 14th St., Dade City.
New Port Richey library fundraiser
NEW PORT RICHEY — A fundraiser for the New Port Richey Public Library with complimentary champagne, auctions, swag, dancing and more will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Spartan Manor.
Marvelous Marvin will emcee. Dress to impress. Cocktail, formal, glitz or as your favorite book character or couple.
Tickets are available through the Friends of the New Port Richey Public Library.
Individual tickets are $55; Friends of the Library Members are $48; and a table (seats eight) is $375.
Visit https://www.friendsofnprlibrary.com for more information.
5k Honor Run
WESLEY CHAPEL — A 5k Honor Run will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Pasco-Hernando State College Porter Campus, 2727 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel, from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
This is a timed 5k run to fund college scholarships for veterans and help support local veterans.
Participants are encouraged to come dressed in red, white and blue, and, if possible, wear the colors or logos of the branch they served in.
Overall awards will be given to the top three males and females overall.
A special award will be given to the top three male and female veterans regardless of branch they served.
Cost to participate is $30.
Learn more about the race and how to register at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/WesleyChapel/5kHonorRun.
Remembrance Love Walk
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Veteran Approved Network along with local Gold Star families are sponsoring a Remembrance Love Walk to honor the fallen and remember all loved ones that were lost and loved. The idea is to come together to talk about them, speak their names and keep their memories alive.
The walk will be held at J.B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd., New Port Richey, Saturday, Feb. 11, and starts at 9 a.m.
The walk is a total of 2.2 miles in acknowledgement of the loss of 22 veterans a day to suicide. Participants will walk out 1.1 miles and return 1.1 miles. The route will accommodate adaptive participants. Service dogs are welcome as well as other dogs on a leash.
Proceeds go to American Society for Suicide Prevention and Mission 22.
For more information, contact Steve Coker, vice president of veteran relations, at 813-466-8555 or stevecoker@TampaVANetwork.com.
Hittin’ the Road for Hospice
Save the date for the 11th annual Hittin’ the Road for Hospice, a motorcycle poker run to raise money for Gulfside Hospice, on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The annual fundraiser is set to take participating bikers on a scenic cruise through Pasco and Hernando counties. The event will begin at Harley-Davidson of New Port Richey and end at the Moose Lodge in Zephyrhills. Participants will stop at certain locations along the way to collect cards for their poker hands. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three poker hand winners.
Registration is open now for groups and single riders. Event details and registration can be found at www.HittinTheRoadForHospice.org. Riders who register before Feb. 3 will receive a free T-shirt, patch and door prize ticket. Additionally, the “Wings and Wheels Award” will be appointed to the top fundraising team at the event.
All event proceeds will benefit Gulfside Hospice and provide hospice care and resources for patients and families in Pasco County, regardless of their ability to pay. For vendor and sponsor information, contact Carla Armstrong, director of philanthropy, at 727-845-5707 or carla.armstrong@gulfside.org.
Pasco Blues Festival
LAND ‘O LAKES — The Pasco Blues Festival hosts leading blues performers from across the nation with award-winning artists at the beautiful Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park each year. In 2022 Florida Penguin Productions and the Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel helped to raise over $10,000 for the Bridging Freedom Organization to build a facility in Pasco County to house female minors rescued from human sex trafficking in Florida.
The event is Feb. 18 from noon to 6 p.m. at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O' Lakes.
The concert will feature local Florida blues star Alex Lopez & The Express, which is currently on tour in the Midwest. Joining the band will be the Grammy-nominated Crystal Shawanda from Ontario, Canada, and starring Jeremiah Johnson showcasing his chart-topping, award-winning album “Hi-Fi Drive By,” which has held the top of the charts since October.
This year a special VIP section has been added for front & center-stage seating and every VIP guest receives a commemorative Blue Fedora upon entry, and fast pass line at the cocktail and draft stations.
VIP Tickets are $40 and only available online, and adult general admission tickets are available online for $5 off until Friday Feb. 17, at midnight. Adult entry at the gate is $20, and children under 18 get in free. This park is pet-friendly, and parking is free. All tickets are available on event-brite.com or Facebook.com.
Call 727-674-1464 for questions about the event, tickets, procedures, or limitations.
Sunrise of Pasco County clay shoot fundraiser
DADE CITY – Sunrise of Pasco County will host “Pull for Survivors,” a clay shoot fundraiser to benefit survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault on March 4, at Tampa Bay Sporting Clays, 10514 Ehren Cutoff, Land O' Lakes.
Registration will begin at 2 p.m., with the clay shoot sporting event taking place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. This will be followed by dinner provided by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and an auction.
Online registration is open at https://www.sunrisepasco.org/pull-for-survivors.
Volunteer Way Quarter Auction
PORT RICHEY — The Volunteer Way will host its Annual Quarter Auction on Friday, March 24, 6-9 p.m. at the New Port Richey Elks Lodge, 7201 Congress St., Port Richey. Proceeds from the auction will benefit their food pantry. This event is open to the public. A quarter auction is a fun, fast paced auction where you bid on baskets and items with quarters. Make sure you bring quarters.
The Volunteer Way is the largest food pantry in Pasco County and serves over 6,000 residents each month. They partner with over 20 other local ministries to provide them with food to serve over 19,000 families across Pasco. As the cost of food and other essential items rise, The Volunteer Way needs the community’s support more than ever to help those in need. Any Pasco resident is allowed to visit the pantry for help if they need it.
They are currently looking for vendors and auction items. If you would like to donate a basket, be a vendor or volunteer, contact them at 727-815-0433.
The Volunteer Way is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 8061 Congress St., Port Richey, FL 34668. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information call 727-815-0433, info@thevolunteerway.org or visit www.thevolunteerway.org.
