The Weeki Wachee Swamp Fest will be held March 3-5 at Linda Pedersen Park, 6400 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill.
On Friday and Saturday, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Swamp Monster contest is a yearly costume contest where contestants of all ages come dressed as their version of a swamp monster.
Hundreds of prizes, donated from businesses and individuals around Hernando County, will be raffled off over the festival. Winners will be announced hourly from the Family Chiropractic Entertainment Stage as well as displayed on a board on the side of the Prize Booth at the front of the park. You do not need to be present to win.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12; kids under 5 are free. Cash and cards will be accepted at the gate, and there will be an ATM on the premises.
There will be live entertainment on the Family Chiropractic Stage, featuring folk, country and instrumental music, as well as dance groups. There will be a professional sound tech as well as space for unloading and loading equipment (no parking in this area). Entertainers are offered a VIP invitation, parking, public exposure and advertising in the form of a program handout.
There will be six to 10 food trucks and other vendors from all over the country.
To find out more, visit the website at https://swampfestweekiwachee.com.
