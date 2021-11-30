Weeki Wachee State Park to host advisory group meeting.

Citizens are invited to attend an advisory group public meeting to learn more about proposed plans for Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, and to provide their comments.
The meeting will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Reception Hall at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee.
The public notice, agenda and draft plan are available online at https://floridadep.gov/parks/public-participation. Copies also may be obtained by emailing Adam.Belden@floridadep.gov or calling 352-592-5656. There will be a brief presentation at 6 p.m. Following the presentation, staff will be available for the duration of the meeting to answer questions and accept public comment. Additionally, the public is invited to review and submit comments to the Division of Recreation and Parks at FLStateParkPlanning@floridadep.gov until Dec. 28.
Potential developments and improvements to park facilities that could occur over the next 10 years include:
- Developing a new park entrance
- Redesigning the existing parking area
- Improving facilities at Buccaneer Bay
- Redesigning layout and facilities at the attraction area
Improving education and interpretation at the kayak launch area
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.