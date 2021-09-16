WEEKI WACHEE — Florida is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the famous mermaid show at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.
The park will be holding auditions for the position of “Underwater Performer” at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, according to the Weeki Wachee Facebook page.
“The audition will include an endurance swim test. Those who successfully complete this phase of the audition will then proceed to the underwater audition,” the posting says. “The entire process may take 1-2 hours. Please check in at the front gate upon arrival. Walk-ups will not be accepted.”
Applicants must be at least 18 and are welcome to submit a headshot. The pay is $13 per hour.
If you’re interested, send a resume and state employment application to Kelley.Madden@floridadep.gov. Contact Madden at the email address if you have any questions.
You can download a state application by visiting www.dms.myflorida.com/.../4/file/State+App06-13.pdf.
If you just want to see a mermaid show, they perform daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee.
