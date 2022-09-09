Weather service warns of heavy rain, floods in area

Get ready for a very wet weekend, the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay region warned on Friday.
“An area of low pressure over the Lower Mississippi Valley will bring southerly flow and pull deep tropical moisture into Florida through the weekend,” the weather service said. “Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are anticipated and as a result an increasing risk of excessive rainfall along coastal counties from the Nature Coast to Sarasota County, especially today and Saturday.”
There is a flood watch for counties from Citrus to Sarasota through Saturday.
Heavy rain will lead to runoff that might cause flooding of rivers and streams, as well as low-lying areas.
