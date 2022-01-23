Weather service announces freeze warning for Monday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning, according to a press release from the Hernando County Emergency Operations Center.
The warning runs from 4 to 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, for Hernando, inland Pasco, Citrus, Levy and Sumter counties.
A freeze warning means widespread freezing temperatures are expected to occur. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are possible.
Individuals in need of shelter from the cold may contact Jericho Road Ministries for assistance. Social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment will be implemented in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The men’s shelter is at 1090 Mondon Hill Road in Brooksville. Call (352) 799-2912, ext. 103. The women’s shelter is at 1163 Howell Avenue in Brooksville. Call (352) 799-2912, ext.109.
The emergency operations center is at Level 3, Monitoring.
Here are tips from the EOC for preparing for cold weather:
- Consider the needs of pets during this time. Do not leave pets outside in the cold weather.
- Cover or move plants that are sensitive to the cold temperatures.
- Consider running pool pumps overnight during freezing temperatures to prevent damage.
- Residents are encouraged to monitor to local media outlets or the National Weather Service at http://www.srh.noaa.gov/tbw/ for current weather information.
- Take this opportunity to refresh your emergency supply kit. For more information, visit http://www.HernandoCounty.us/EM
- Register for automated severe weather notifications at http://www.AlertHernando.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.