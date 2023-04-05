PORT RICHEY — Sewer repairs are proceeding, but the city needs property owners to help it out, City Manager John Dudte told the City Council at its regular meeting March 28.
Port Richey has been conducting smoke tests — which reveal leaks in sewer lines — in the city, dividing it into four quadrants. Work was completed in the first quadrant, and in the second, where 20 leaks were identified, eight have been fixed, Dudte said. The remaining 12 are on private property, and while city staff have been working with some property owners, they’ve had a number of notices returned unopened. Dudte said they will send them out again because “it’s really important for us to get cooperation from property owners, and gets those leaks filled up and closed up.
“Every drop of marine water that goes into our sewer system — we or Pasco County pays to treat it. It goes to the sewage treatment plants and we have to pay for that. So we’re doing everything we can to get those leaks closed up.” Then, he said, “we’ll move to the third quarter of the city and do another study and smoke-testing.”
Also in regard to water quality, Dudte said city staffers are rehabbing the retention pond near the water plant, which is used in the water reclamation process. “We’re getting close to 100% not only retention, but reclamation of the water that they use for their day-to-day processes.”
Dudte said the city is also installing autoflushers — that would be the large gray box sitting seemingly randomly in your neighborhood. Placed at the end of dead-end water lines, the devices run on timers and open up in the middle of the night to flush the line and pull debris and sediment out of it.
Dudte said the city plans to eventually have the autoflushers installed on every water line. “We will do as many as we can afford this year, and then start again Oct. 1 and put more in. That will help address some of the water-quality issues we have been facing.”
Autoflushers are also being installed on some fire hydrants, depending on where they are located. Additionally, in regard to fire hydrants, Dudte said the city had identified seven that needed repair; two of those have already been completed.
The City Council will hear more recommendations about water and sewer issues from Stantec, the consulting firm it hired, at its next regular meeting April 11. Also at that meeting, Coastal Designs will give an update on design concepts for the Limestone Pier replacement project.
