BROOKSVILLE – Once upon a time, the thrum of their engines as they passed overhead was a symbol of America’s power, and the service and sacrifice of their crews paved the way for our freedom today.
On the week of Feb. 20, aircraft from the Commemorative Air Force will visit the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport so members of the “Greatest Generation” can remember when they fought for freedom, and the young people can see for themselves the airplanes that helped to win World War II.
The main attractions will be the famous B-29 Superfortress “Fifi” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil.”
The other aircraft that were just as important and will be there are the T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and an RC-45J Expeditor.
The B-29 and B-24 are scheduled to arrive at noon on Monday, Feb. 20. Accompanying aircraft are scheduled to arrive Monday as well.
On Feb. 21-22, the event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Accompanying aircraft will be offering rides all day each day. The B-29 flies at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available when the aircraft are done flying.
The aircraft will be staged at the American Aviation FBO ramp at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, 2495 Broad St., Brooksville.
Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for youths age 11 through 17, and free for children age 10 and under. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.
Through more than six decades of collecting and flying World War II aircraft, the CAF has become the world’s largest flying museum. Its fleet of more than 170 World War II airplanes are assigned to unit locations across the U.S. and are supported by 12,000 volunteer members.
Nearly all the aircraft are kept in flying condition, enabling people to experience firsthand the sight and sound of vintage military aircraft in flight.
The CAF is dedicated to honoring American military aviation through flight, exhibition, education and remembrance.
To learn more about the Commemorative Air Force, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.
