TRINITY — One of the more benign side effects of the pandemic and lockdown we recently experienced is that a lot of people realized 1) life is better without traffic, and 2) almost anything can be delivered.
Carrying those principles into a post-pandemic world, Wal-Mart Superstore on Route 54 in Trinity recently partnered with DroneUp delivery services to ensure that if you live within a mile of the store and weather permits, you can have anything from a carton of eggs to a new pair of shoes literally fall out of the sky and into your yard within 30 minutes of the time the urge to buy them enters your mind. All for a mere $3.99.
The tented staging area in the Wal-Mart parking lot — legally an airport — is one of three “hubs” in the region (the others are in the New Tampa and Brandon areas) where licensed pilots operate the metal contraption that looks somewhat like a helicopter propeller on stilts. Within 15 minutes of a customer placing an order, DroneUp has shopped for the item at Wal-Mart, created a flight plan and, usually, already sent your package on its merry way. The drone will fly to your property, lower your package on a rope, and release it once it is gently placed on the ground.
John Ford, DroneUp’s vice president for Hub operations, cited the convenience of drone delivery for everything from prescription medications — when someone can’t leave their home — to a six pack of soda someone forgot to get at the grocery store — and they don’t want to go back out.
Currently, packages need to weigh no more than 10 pounds, but “80 percent of the packages Amazon delivers are less than 10 pounds,” said Ford. “Almost anything you can get at Amazon, you can get at Wal-Mart. A drone makes less noise than a delivery truck, and it’s better for the environment.
“Imagine if I can get 600 cars off the road,” he said, motioning toward a jam-packed SR 54.
So far, more than 100 flights have launched from the Wal-Mart parking lot, where DroneUp staff set up and dismantle equipment in a temporary tented structure every day. Eventually they will have a three-story permanent building.
The highly trained staff, all of whom are FAA-licensed pilots and many of whom are ex-military, are responsible for everything from creating a flight plan to monitoring local air traffic (for example, they are in constant contact with Trinity Hospital to make sure they don’t interfere with an incoming helicopter). The drones are equipped with cameras so during their flight traffic, wildlife, wind, etc. can be monitored, and the pilot can take over manually if needed.
To order a drone delivery, customers must live within a mile of the store. Drones operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in clear weather conditions. To place an order, visit www.droneupdelivery.com.
