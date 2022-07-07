The Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Office will begin sending Vote-by-Mail ballots on Friday, July 8, to all eligible military and overseas voters (602 UOCAVA VBM requests).
Vote-by-Mail ballots to eligible domestic voters will be mailed on Friday, July 15 (43,079 Domestic VBM requests). 43,681 Vote-by-Mail ballots will be sent to all voters who have a request on file.
Voters still have plenty of time to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot. New requests can be submitted through the website (www.HernandoVotes.gov) or by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-754-4125. Written requests are also accepted; however, they must include the voter’s date of birth, Florida driver’s license number and/or last four digits of SSN, signature, and their Hernando County residence address.
Vote-by-Mail ballots are considered non-forwardable mail, so make sure your address is up to date with the Elections Office. If the ballot is to be mailed to an address other than what is on file, then we must have the voter’s signature and the address of where the ballot should be sent.
A couple of things to remember about Vote-by-Mail ballots
- Deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the Aug. 23 primary election is Saturday, Aug. 13, at 5 p.m.
- Voted ballots must be received at the elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Returning your ballot by mail will require USPS postage.
- Ballots may also be dropped off at any of the secure ballot intake stations (drop boxes) located at each early vote site or either of the Supervisor of Elections offices during days/hours of operation.
- Vote-by-Mail Ballots will not be accepted at any polling location on Election Day.
- If you decide to vote in person, please take your Vote-by-Mail ballot with you and surrender it to the election worker who checks you in. You cannot use your Vote-by-Mail ballot as a sample. It must be surrendered at the polls during check in.
Sign up for mail ballot status notifications through BallotTrax on HernandoVotes.gov.
