Volunteers needed for annual cleanup Sept. 17

Keep Pasco Beautiful is gearing up for its annual Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup, and they are looking for volunteers.
The goal is to pick up litter on roadways and public spaces all around Pasco. An estimated 80% of the trash in area waters comes from land, so these cleanup events prevent pollution from entering the stormwater system, which often leads to waterways and the Gulf of Mexico.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, in various Pasco County locations.
To volunteer, visit https://www.keeppascobeautiful.org/keep-pasco-beautiful-cleanup, and register through Sept. 9. Disposable gloves, trash bags and Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup T-shirts will be supplied while supplies last.
“We’re excited to have the support of so many community organizations,” said Keep Pasco Beautiful Coordinator Kristen King. “Thanks to Rotary District 6950, in partnership with West Pasco Rotary Clubs of New Port Richey, Holiday, Hudson, Seven Springs, Trinity and West Pasco Sunset for providing grant funding for this year’s event.”
This event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup coordinated by Ocean Conservancy. The worldwide event has collected more than 348 million pounds of trash with help from around 17 million volunteers since 1986.
For more information about Keep Pasco Beautiful, visit keeppascobeautiful.org.
