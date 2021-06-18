Volunteers help clean up Pasco County waters

World Oceans Day, as recognized by the United Nations, was celebrated on June 8 and Pasco County did its part to help rid local waterways of debris and contaminants.
Keep Pasco Beautiful, an environmental nonprofit organization, organized a pair of cleanup events last week — one on the Gulf coast in Holiday and the other in Land O’ Lakes.
According to a press release, the purpose of World Oceans Day is to remind people of the importance of oceans, educate them on the impact of human actions on the ocean and develop a worldwide movement of citizens to create a sustainable solution. The U.N.’s theme for World Oceans Day 2021 was “The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods.”
In conjunction with World Oceans Day, Keep Pasco Beautiful plans to install containers near popular fishing spots to collect used fishing line. The press release states that the effort is part of the group’s new Monofilament Education and Recovery Program. Unlike braided fishing line, monofilament fishing line is made from a single fiber plastic and can wreak havoc on the environment if not disposed of properly.
Keep Pasco Beautiful hosts cleanup and environmental awareness events throughout the year and more information can be found on its website, KeepPascoBeautiful.org.
The next large event will be the group’s annual participation in the International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18. The Pasco Upcycle Arts and Drafts Festival in downtown New Port Richey is scheduled for November. The festival’s purpose “is to reduce waste by changing peoples’ perceptions of what can be salvaged into not only something useful, but often times a work of art,” according to the event website.
