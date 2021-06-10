HUDSON — A pair of Fivay High graduates received scholarships late last month to support future careers in public safety.
The scholastic funding assistance was provided by Krewe de Forti, a New Port Richey-based nonprofit organization comprised of current and retired firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical service personnel, medical personnel and emergency dispatchers.
This year’s 2021 Krewe de Forti scholarship recipients were Alanis Almedina and Trey Johnson.
Founded in 2018, Krewe de Forti is a community service group that aims to support future first responders and has partnered with local high schools to provide scholarships to teens, like Almedina and Johnson, that meet the expectations and values of the Krewe.
According to the Krewe, the scholarships are designed to be used for any course in public safety at local colleges or institutions. Scholarship applicants were required to complete an application and submit required documentation in order to be qualified for consideration.
Other community service initiatives offered by Krewe de Forti include educational classes for first responders and the general public. Classes are customized to individual needs and cover topics such as CPR, firefighter continuing education, first aid and more.
More information on Krewe de Forti, its scholarship program and other community service efforts can be found online at https://KreweDeForti.org/.
