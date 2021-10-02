Dr. Vanessa M. Dazio, a certified occupational therapist, doesn’t volunteer at the CARES Claude Pepper Senior Health Clinic for the pay. There is none.
She does it to improve the quality of life for seniors, and while that earns her plenty of gratitude from the Pasco seniors she helps, her efforts recently earned her national accolades.
Dazio recently received the 2021Impact Award from the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy for her work at CARES, a prestigious honor in the field of therapy.
Dazio began volunteering at the CARES four years ago. The clinic, located in New Port Richey, is funded through private donations and is staffed by a team of doctors, nurses and others who see more than 900 patients a year. The service is essential to those 55 and older who have no health insurance, according to Jemith Rosa, CARES president and CEO.
“We are very proud of Dr. Dazio’s commitment to the clinic and the people that we serve,” Rosa said. “Her volunteer efforts have truly made an impact to people who are often desperate for help.”
Dazio was nominated for the Impact Award by Cares clinic manager Gisela Dalnoky, a registered nurse.
“I have seen Dr. Dazio’s positive effect on many of our patients through her innovative interventions,” said Dalnoky. “Her skills have helped people improve their overall wellness through physical and behavioral health management.”
Dazio considers her service to CARES and its clients “an honor,” and “incredibly satisfying.” She encourages other medical professionals to volunteer their time.
“It’s been an honor to work with so many fine people at the CARES Senior Health Clinic; I would encourage retired or working medical professionals to volunteer some time with us,” Dazio said. “We are truly saving lives and improving health outcomes for people who need the help.”
