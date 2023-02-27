BROOKSVILLE — Landon McMunn looked out at the planes parked on the tarmac at American Aviation, and like everyone else there, his attention was glued to the “Diamond Lil,” a B-24 Liberator heavy bomber.
The 12-year-old was one of many people who trekked to the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport on Feb. 21 and 22 to admire from a distance, get a cockpit tour or even get a ride in one of several aircraft from World War II.
Cole Scavelli, Landon’s half-brother, is a student pilot, and he’s trying to get the boy interested in aviation. “They look cool,” Landon said, adding, “I like that one” and pointing to the Stearman.
Local World War II veteran Jessey Lewis of Brooksville, who turned 101 on Feb. 24, was at the field. His daughter, Cheryl Lewis was pushing him in a wheelchair.
She loved the B-24, she said. “Oh my gosh, it’s amazing watching them take off,” she said. They planned to come back later to take Jessey Lewis through the plane.
Asked if the planes bring back memories, he said, “Yes, they do.”
There were several training planes from that era, including the venerable Boeing PT-17 Stearman, a two-seat biplane in which many American pilots from the war got their first experience in learning to fly.
More advanced trainers and even a twin-engine military version of the Beech 18 called the RJ-45C — used for multi-engine, bombardier, navigation and photo interpretation training — offered ground tours when they weren’t giving rides.
Glenn Olsen proudly showed off the RJ-45C, which came out of military service in the 1970s and was used at maintenance training schools before the Commemorative Air Force acquired it.
“It’s probably just about the most original military outfitted C-45 that’s out there,” he said. “It’s got a couple of different missions through its career.”
The glass panels in the floor were used for cameras so flight crews could learn to take photos from the air, then go to the bigger planes.
“I’ve got roughly 8,000 hours of flying time, have been flying for 35 years,” Olsen said. “One of the great things about the CAF is I’m civilian-trained so I can get involved; you don’t have to be a military aviator to get involved.”
The star attraction, though, was the B-24. The B-29 Superfortress “Fifi” was supposed to visit and several people said they’d bought flights on that plane, but the giant B-29 could not make the visit because of maintenance issues.
This particular B-24, “Diamond Lil,” never saw combat in the war. It was the 25th B-24 off the assembly line, given serial number 18 and originally was to go to the government of France, according to the Commemorative Air Force, but after France fell it was diverted to Britain and its Royal Air Force. The plane was damaged in a landing accident, the manufacturer took back the plane, fixed it and used it for personnel and equipment transport, and some flight testing.
On Feb. 20, the plane arrived at Brooksville and the media was allowed to tour the interior. It’s tight in there, and even short people have to watch out for their heads, but sitting behind the flight engineer’s station was Sandy Travnicek of New Hampshire, and she was proud of the plane. The Air Force retiree and commercial airline pilot has had quite a career in aviation, she said, having flown the giant C-5A Galaxy transport and now the A220 passenger jet.
She was the copilot of the old plane, and said it was “humbling and in a little bit of disbelief at the opportunity” to fly the plane.
Her father served in the military after World War II, she said, and she had an uncle who served in Vietnam.
Though George Le Doux of Brooksville was too young for World War II, he proudly wore a hat bearing the name and likeness of the B-52 Stratofortress. He served in the Air Force and worked in maintenance on the B-52, he said, and his youngest son flies B-52s now.
“He said, “Dad, some of these things, I know you worked on them,’” Le Doux said with a laugh. His son had told Le Doux he was not happy to learn he’d be a B-52 pilot because he wanted to fly fighters, but later it all worked out because he went for a job at an airline and they needed someone who could handle a big airplane and a large crew.
Busy day at start
Bart Graham is the acting spokesman for the Tampa Bay wing of the Commemorative Air Force.
He loves the old planes. “They’re warbirds, they’re awesome. I’m around Stearmans all the time,” he said on Feb. 20, before the planes arrived. “There’s only two B-24s flying and two B-29s flying.”
They need a lot of maintenance to stay flying and cost a lot to fly.
The local wing of the CAF was chartered last month and has 26 members plus a cadet, Graham said. At 30 members, they would qualify for a plane like a PT-19 trainer.
“We’re psyched about the prospects,” he said.
They meet the third Saturday of every month at the Experimental Aircraft Association hangar, he said.
Jacques Robitaille, tour leader of the stop at the Brooksville airport, said the aircraft were fundamental in winning the war.
“Our mission here is to educate, honor and inspire,” he said, educating the public about the planes; honoring the men and women who built and flew them; and inspiring the next generation to take an interest in historic aircraft.
Eager to fly
There was a large tent selling souvenirs, including T-shirts, posters and even metal models of planes. Some children were in the crowd playing with P-51 Mustang, P-47 Thunderbolt and A-10 Warthog models.
Mark and Valerie Swick of St. Pete Beach were seated in a waiting area, awaiting the return of the B-24 because they were set to go on the next ride and were holding their boarding passes.
They were very excited. They had never flown in a B-24 before, but had been in aviation.
“We owned a King Air 200 and a Lear 45,” Mark Swick said.
“We flew on a floatplane in Alaska,” Valerie Swick said.
A few minutes later, they got the OK to walk out to the plane and boarded it.
After their flight, both were smiling and happy. They got as far forward as the cockpit. “They don’t let anybody down in the nose cone,” Valerie said.
“It was excellent,” Mark said.
“It was impressive,” Valerie said.
