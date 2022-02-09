A vintage airplane will be visiting the local airport in late February.
The Experimental Aircraft Association’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor will stop off at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport from Feb. 24 to 27 for the public to look at and, if you want to pay a few bucks, get a ride.
According to the EAA’s website at https://tinyurl.com/4st2zkd3, the flight ranges in cost from $52 for children 17 and under to $72 for adults in advance (walk-up price is $77 for adults) and will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
You can register online at the website.
The Tri-Motor that is touring now made its first flight on Dec. 1, 1928, and conducted westbound transcontinental service starting in July 1929.
It passed through a variety of owners and jobs, and a few restorations, until the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, acquired the plane in 2014 and performed some maintenance on it before sending it out on tour.
“We invite families to visit and learn all about our aircraft and our organization. Viewing the aircraft is free, so be sure to bring your camera along,” the EAA says on its website. “Revenues from the Ford Tri-Motor tour help cover maintenance and operations costs for the aircraft and aid our ambition to keep the ‘Tin Goose’ flying for many years to come.”
For more information, visit www.flytheford.com.
