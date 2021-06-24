SPRING HILL — Finally, a mental health organization in Hernando County is a step closer to building a bigger facility to support the growing needs of the community after it received $500,000 in the state budget.
Elliott and Dianne Steele left their careers in 2003 to open Florida’s first internationally accredited facility in Pinellas Park. They have since expanded to Pasco and Spring Hill. Vincent House is a place where people who have mental illnesses can come during the day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to voluntarily participate in a work-ordered day.
“If you have a stroke or a heart attack, before you go back to work you go to physical therapy and practice walking on that uneven sidewalk, build your stamina, self-esteem, and then when you go back to work, you’re generally successful,” Elliott Steele said. “When you had a psychiatric diagnosis before Vincent House in the state of Florida, there was nowhere to go for people with mental illnesses to build their self-esteem and self-confidence.”
Members visit the clubhouse where staff engages them in work, from working in the kitchen and serving meals to data processing, creating videos or using other skills. The clubhouse follows its own “bill of rights” and offers transitional employment placements at entry-level jobs.
Vincent House sends its staff to learn the job, decides which member will work the job, train them, and will provide its own staff to the employer if the member calls out of work. A supervisor keeps in touch with the new employee every 8-10 days and encourages them to return to Vincent House to maintain their support system.
Currently, Vincent House operates out of a rented office in a plaza shared with the Hernando County Supervisor of Elections and a Sheriff’s Office substation. David Lambert serves as the president of the board of directors, and has stated that Hernando County is “bursting at the seams.”
While the Vincent House assists 20-30 members a day, moving out of the office space and into a bigger facility could provide valuable aid to a community that needs it.
Steven Lockwood, director of Vincent House Hernando, said he typically gets 3-4 calls a day from people looking for services. In Hernando County, there is no other place to go.
“Senator Simpson has been an absolute godsend for mental health support for Vincent House,” Lambert said, referring to Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Republican who represents Hernando, Citrus and parts of Pasco counties. “We can’t say enough for him and our entire legislative delegation. I work for Withlacoochee Electric and how we got started in mental health, back in 2011, we saw the need for mental health based on a survey from the United Way for Pasco and Hernando counties. It was one of the issues on their mind and the lack of mental health services.
“I went down and visited Dianne and Elliott at Vincent House Pinellas and I was just awestruck that not only was this place something like I had never seen before in my life, it celebrated people who had mental illness. It brought a path for recovery and hope for them, and dignity. My wife and I made a donation that day and we set on a path to help bring that model to Pasco and Hernando counties. It’s just so needed.”
A piece of property is under contract and Vincent House is in the process of design discussions with an architect. The new clubhouse will be approximately 6,500 to 7,000 square feet. The Hernando County Board of Commissioners donated $300,000 to Vincent House for the property, and is giving the organization discounted rent at its current site.
Lambert said he hopes to continue making a big impact on members’ lives, and their families as well. He added that from his experience, Vincent House is like no other.
“People can lead a full and fulfilling life if they’re just given the right tools and resources necessary,” Lambert said. “Vincent House and Clubhouse International has been phenomenal, and we’re so grateful to be able to expand into Hernando.”
To learn more about Vincent House, visit www.vincenthouse.org or call 352-701-0778.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.