Plans for the viewing and funeral for Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tommy Breedlove were announced on Wednesday.
A public viewing will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Inverness, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. At 3 p.m., a memorial service will be held at the church.
After the service, there will be a procession from the church to the Lake Lindsey Cemetery, 22308 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville, for a short gravesite service and full law enforcement honors.
The procession will travel from 1100 West Highland Boulevard (in Inverness) west to South Montgomery Avenue south to Druid Road, then west to Pleasant Grove Road/581 (Inverness) south. Pleasant Grove Road turns into Snow Memorial Highway/481 at the Hernando County line, where the procession will continue south to Lake Lindsey Road/476 (Brooksville). Turn west (right) on Lake Lindsey Road and follow to the cemetery.
Deputies will direct drivers to parking areas.
Motorists traveling in this area during this time should expect very heavy traffic. If possible, select an alternate route to avoid delays.
