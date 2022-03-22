Vietnam veterans to be honored March 30

Hernando County VFW Post 10209 will be holding a welcome home celebration on March 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 14736 Edward R. Noll Drive in Spring Hill.
On Monday, March 21, during the Brooksville City Council meeting, the city proclaimed March 29 to be Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day, and VFW chaplain Gabriella Hieband and Navy veteran John Colema were present to receive the proclamation.
According to a press release from the city, more than 9 million Americans served in the Vietnam War and related conflicts in Southeast Asia between 1955 and 1975, and more than 58,000 never returned home; a further 1,626 still are missing in action.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, which Congress passed and President Trump signed into law in 2017, designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The first Vietnam Veterans Day, declared by President Richard Nixon in 1974, coincided with the one-year anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from Vietnam on March 29, 1973.
For more information about National Vietnam War Veterans Day, see https://tinyurl.com/59wtt7ew
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.