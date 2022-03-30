BROOKSVILLE — The city proclaimed March 29 to be Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day at its March 21 meeting, and VFW chaplain Gabriella Hieb and and Navy veteran John Coleman were present to receive the proclamation.
Hernando County VFW Post 10209 will hold a welcome home celebration for Vietnam veterans on March 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 14736 Edward R. Noll Drive in Spring Hill.
According to a press release from the city, more than 9 million Americans served in the Vietnam War and related conflicts in Southeast Asia between 1955 and 1975, and more than 58,000 never returned home; a further 1,626 still are missing in action.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, which Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed into law in 2017, designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The first Vietnam Veterans Day, declared by President Richard Nixon in 1974, coincided with the one-year anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from Vietnam on March 29, 1973.
For more information about National Vietnam War Veterans Day, see https://tinyurl.com/59wtt7ew.
